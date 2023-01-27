Read full article on original website
Richarlison FIFA 23: How to Complete the Moments SBC
Richarlison FIFA 23 Player Moments SBC went live Jan. 30 during the Team of the Year promotion. EA Sports released a 90 rated Moments Richarlison SBC celebrating his overhead goal scored against Serbia at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This new card is 90 rated, a +2 increase over his World Cup Stories item which also celebrated the same goal. Unfortunately, this new card is not a major upgrade over the 88 rated item.
Is There a Moroccan Manager in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans know how valuable managers are to getting the most amount of chemistry points possible when squad building. Team of the Year is here and with it comes 12 special TOTY items and 12 Honorable Mentions players. One of the most popular TOTY items this year is Achraf Hakimi. The PSG defender received a TOTY item for the second year in a row at 94 overall. Squad and player chemistry received and overhaul in FIFA 23 removing the formation links in favor of a diamond points system. Players in the squad link to other players no matter the position as long as they share a club, league or nationality link.
FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps Token Tracker: Full List of Tokens
FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps Token tracker is here to make sure players don't miss a single token throughout the promotion. Future Stars is set to begin on Friday, Feb. 3 and the promotion will include a Swaps program. Future Stars highlights the best up-and-coming young talent from around the world with special items. Swaps returns including multiple rewards for players to redeem throughout the promotion. Much like Winter Wildcards Swaps, Future Stars Swaps has begun early during Team of the Year. For the full list of rewards, click here.
FIFA 23 Future Stars Release Date: When is it?
FIFA 23 Future Stars release date is around the corner as Ultimate Team fans prepare for the next promotion after Team of the Year. Future Stars is one of the most exciting FIFA Ultimate Team events on the calendar. First introduced in FIFA 19, Future Stars highlights the young, up-and-coming players in world football with special items boosted to their career potential. Players like Vinicius Jr., Alphonso Davies, Frenkie De Jong, Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka are just some of the names who have featured as Future Stars in the past.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Capsule Extended
The League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 capsule was supposed to end on Jan. 27, but the deadline to claim rewards has been extended to Feb. 16.
When is the Overwatch World Cup 2023?
For the first time in three years, Overwatch is holding its World Cup event, a competitive spectacle not unlike the real-life Olympic Games. The Overwatch World Cup will gather pro players from all around the world to virtually battle it out and see which nation can prove itself the best at Blizzard's multiplayer game.
