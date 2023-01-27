ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment appeals website shuts down after exposing filers’ information

By Marc E. Fitch
 5 days ago

The Connecticut Department of Labor shut down its unemployment appeals feature on its ReEmployCT website after 54 filers’ information was potentially exposed, according to a press release issued by DOL Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo.

“On behalf of CTDOL, I sincerely apologize to these 54 claimants whose information was potentially exposed,” Bartolomeo said. “This is a wholly unacceptable situation. We expect ReEmployCT to be a robust, high-quality, high-functioning system.”

The exposure was caused by a “technical error” that impacted unemployment appeals filed between Friday January 20, 2023, through Tuesday, January 24. The information included names, addresses, social security numbers and other documents related to a filers’ unemployment application.

The unemployment appeals website remained closed at the time of the press release, which came on Thursday, two days after the shutdown of the website, which services nearly 30,000 weekly unemployment filers.

The technical problem was the latest for ReEmployCT, which launched in July of 2022 and immediately faced some technical issues, leaving unemployment filers saying they could not access the site and were not able to reach anyone on the phone for help.

Despite the issues, ReEmployCT saw 17,000 claimants file and paid out $8.5 million in benefits in the first week. The new online unemployment system was developed as part of a federal program in Connecticut and several other states and was meant to streamline the process.

Although Connecticut had been working to upgrade its unemployment system in 2018, it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic and subsequent government shutdown of businesses saw hundreds of thousands of people filing for unemployment and strained DOL’s resources and ability to meet demand.

Although the information leak appears troubling, CT DOL indicates it was very limited. “Filers had to be logged into a specific screen in the ReEmployCT system to have viewed the information,” and said they cannot confirm if “any claimant information was viewed by the unauthorized filer.”

The agency contacted those affected by the error and has offered them two years of credit monitoring and CT DOL reported the incident to both the Attorney General’s Office, the Office of the State Comptroller and the Auditors of Public Accounts.

“While we anticipate service interruptions for updates and maintenance, CTDOL will not tolerate lapses that risk information or interfere with the unemployment system,” Bartolomeo said. “Unemployment benefits are part of the social safety net; Connecticut’s workforce and our employers depend on it.”

wshu.org

Connecticut’s largest prison suffered COVID lockdown, staffing issues

Connecticut’s largest prison, MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, was placed on a multi-week lockdown this winter due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Department of Corrections, more than 650 employees and 700 inmates have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 1. As of January 27, 300 employees and inmates are currently recovering from COVID.
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. proposes tax relief for low-income workers

Gov. Lamont proposes tax relief for low-income workers. NEWS CONFERENCE: Federal funding increases announced for SNAP, child nutrition program. Federal funding increases were announced for major food programs. Updated: 12 hours ago. Tax relief for low-income workers will be proposed by Connecticut’s governor on Monday. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023...
WTNH

Bill would prohibit open alcoholic drinks inside cars in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars. Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers. State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Officials: Estimated 100,000 hens died in Connecticut fire

Bozrah, Conn. (AP) — An estimated 100,000 hens died in a weekend fire at a Connecticut farm owned by one of the country's largest egg producers, Connecticut officials confirmed Monday. It's one of several such fires that have killed millions of chickens around the country over the past decade. The blaze Saturday at the Hillandale Farms property in Bozrah, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Hartford, drew dozens of firefighters from the area and took hours to put out. The cause remains under investigation....
WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
