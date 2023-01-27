NFL conference championship injuries: Patrick Mahomes practices in full again; Bengals' O-line still banged up

Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win
It took all of maybe five seconds for Travis Kelce to rub it in on the Cincinnati Bengals after Sunday’s victory. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took out the Bengals in the AFC title game on a late go-ahead field goal by Harrison Butker that gave the Chiefs the 23-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick... The post Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Major Analyst: 'Joe Burrow And Patrick Mahomes' Are New Version Of Manning/Brady Rivalry
The Bengals take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
Look: Brittany Mahomes Responds To Cincinnati Mayor's Shot At Patrick Mahomes
The smack talk prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals has been off the charts. It hasn't just been fans of the two sides, which met in the game a year ago, with the Bengals defeating the Chiefs, that have exchanged barbs in the days ...
Final score predictions for Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC title game
The Cincinnati Bengals find a familiar foe in front of them in Sunday’s AFC title game with the Kansas City Chiefs blocking the way to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams since Week 17 of last season. The Bengals...
Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview
The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
AFC Championship: Referee Ron Torbert explains why Chiefs were given a do-over in fourth quarter vs. Bengals
What's a playoff game without a dash of controversy, right? One of the more head-scratching moments of Kansas City's AFC Championship Game victory over the Bengals on Sunday came in the fourth quarter when it looked like the officials gave the Chiefs what essentially felt like a do-over on a third-and-9 attempt, which they initially failed to convert.
Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return
Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles injuries: Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey cleared; Travis Kelce questionable
We're down to the NFL's final four Sunday, with what should be two wire-to-wire matchups on tap. The injury report is refreshingly light as well after Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, two stars who fought through ankle and calf issues respectively in divisional-round wins last weekend, were free of any designations on Friday.
Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?
In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
How the Eagles' 'crazy' and loud fans can be a nightmare for 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy
While the Philly fans have nothing to do with Jalen Hurts' success, they have the potential to unnerve San Francisco's 23-year-old QB Brock Purdy.
Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes
There was never really any doubt that Patrick Mahomes would play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the big question is how effective he will be. The Kansas City Chiefs are wondering that, too. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that the Chiefs were encouraged by how Mahomes looked in... The post Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs could become second champ in row with losing ATS mark after 30-plus years without one
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.
Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some words for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval (D) after the mayor threw jabs at the Chiefs before Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to the game, Pureval posted a video to Twitter, proclaiming Sunday “They Gotta Play Us Day” to celebrate the match-up, while throwing…
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Jason Kelce says he's 'done being a Chiefs fan' after Travis Kelce joins him in title game
PHILADELPHIA -- The Kelce brothers are heading to the Super Bowl. Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are set to become the first matchup between brothers playing in Super Bowl history. Jason is a future Hall of Famer with the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis is a future Hall of Famer with the Kansas City Chiefs, making the matchup even more special.
NFL Fans Are Ripping NFC Championship Refs For Their Performance
In the eyes of NFL fans, the NFC Championship game is being played between the San Francisco 49ers and the refs. NFL referee John Hussey and his crew are officiating the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game, but their decisions have fans calling favoritism. "Oh My ...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Struggles in season-ending loss
Mixon rushed eight times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. With Cincinnati's offensive line needing all the blocking help it could get against Kansas City's pass rush, Mixon ceded significant playing time to superior blocker Samaje Perine, who had 26 yards from scrimmage on eight touches, including a two-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. It was a disappointing ending to an up-and-down season for Mixon, who had five total touchdowns in Week 9 against the Panthers but only five TDs in 16 other appearances between the regular season and playoffs. Mixon has two years remaining on his deal with the Bengals, while Perine is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
CBS Sports
2023 Senior Bowl: Quarterback outlook, top prospects, sleepers, how to watch, more for NFL Draft event
The Super Bowl is all that remains on the football calendar. For the majority of the NFL world, focus has turned to the 2023 NFL Draft and the milestones leading up to those three nights. One of those key events will occur this week, as many of college football's top senior prospects are in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl. Practices will be held Tuesday through Thursday ahead of Saturday's showdown.
CBS Sports
Philadelphia police greasing light poles ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game
If the Philadelphia police are greasing poles around the city, it can only mean one thing: A big game is on the horizon. That's the case this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, authorities are already preparing for a rowdy celebration if the Eagles emerge victorious.
Comments / 0