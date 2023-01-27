Video shows overturned vehicle on I-95 after crash
No one was injured in a crash on I-95 Friday morning that caused one vehicle to flip over.
Police say a driver in the left lane crashed his vehicle into another driver whose car was suffering a tire problem in the center lane.
The impact caused the second vehicle to flip and crash into the entrance of the southbound Milford rest area.
No injuries were reported in either vehicle, but one driver was ticketed for failure to maintain his lane.
