Argyle Lunar New Year Parade in Uptown kicks off Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the Year of the Rabbit.

Chinese New Year kicked off last Sunday, but celebrations continue for two weeks.

The festivities continue Saturday at Uptown's Argyle Lunar New Year Parade.

It's happening from noon to 4 p.m. at the corner of West Argyle Street and North Winthrop Avenue.

Increased security will be on hand to keep parade-goers safe.