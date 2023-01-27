ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

Royersford Barber Helps Customers Show Their Belief That the Eagles Are Indeed a Cut Above

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hix6I_0kTcQIss00
No mistaking the Royersford Eagles fans who have visited Sal's Barbershop for this unique cut.Photo byThe Keystone Gazette.

Sal’s Barbershop proprietor Sal Giannone has been preparing Royersford Eagles fans for the NFC Championship by giving them haircuts that honor the Birds. Stacey Coleman cut to the chase to bring the story to The Keystone Gazette.

Giannone has developed a particular method to create an impression of the well-known Eagles brand on the back of fans’ heads.

“I’m cutting out the negative space,” he said. “It definitely takes a level of skill, a lot of patience.”

Giannone is a huge fan of the Eagles and has high hopes for the coming championship.

“I really think they got a great chance,” he said.

He has been kept busy by the increasing variety of requests to add to his designs ahead of the Sunday game.

But this isn’t his first display of professional skill to boost the mood of local sports fans.

Last Oct., he crafted similar hair-based artwork to put the letter P on numerous heads of hopeful Phillies fans.

That effort, he says, was easier than what he’s doing now.

“Anybody can do a P because it’s part of the alphabet,” Giannone said, “This is an actual drawn logo.”

Giannone fervently hopes his sartorial support for the Eagles works out better than his effort for the 2022 Phillies.

“I’ll do as many Eagles logos as I have to for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl,” he said.

Read more about how Sal’s Barbershop is sprucing up Eagles fans in The Keystone Gazette.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Kittle's blunt two-word assessment of crushing loss to Eagles

George Kittle did not mince words after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kittle was asked how it felt to lose a game in which both starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson suffered injuries, essentially disarming the 49ers at that position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadspin

The Eagles must be a tool of the devil

You don’t need me to tell you that the Philadelphia Eagles, and really anything from the city of Philadelphia as a whole, are evil. The loudest guy in your office? Almost certainly from Philly, or Delaware at best. That girl you know who has a habit of puking on your shoes? Grew up on the SEPTA, where she honed her vomiting skills. You haven’t known true misery until you’ve smelled a Flyers fan in the sun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Eagles: Fans receive news they have been waiting on before NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans got some great news on Friday before their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One of their better defensive guys has been out since Week 16 and even missed a few games during the middle of the season. Avonte Maddox, the five-year veteran, is a vital part of this Eagles’ secondary, one that was the best in the league for most of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

‘Fly Eagles Fly’ Sounds Better When Bellowed in a Group; Head to a Local Sports Bar This Sunday

If ever there was a game to leave the TV in the basement to enjoy in a group, it’s Sunday’s battle between the Eagles and the 49ers. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has surveyed the roster of sports bars featuring drink-and-food specials, ginormous screens, and passionate fans. Its recommendations are well-suited to seeing the home favorites punch their ticket for the next level.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here... The post Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy