Austin, TX

Travis County deputy injured in pileup crash on SH 130

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County deputy was injured in a crash on State Highway 130 Tuesday morning. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 9 a.m. near Pearce Lane. At least three 18-wheelers were involved and flipped. Travis County Fire Rescue said that all...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
One dead in South Austin crash involving at least 10 cars

One person is dead after a crash involving 10 vehicles in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection of South Congress Avenue just after 6 a.m. ATCEMS said no one else was...
AUSTIN, TX
FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Winter Weather Warning through Wednesday for the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO - A Winter Storm Warning was issued for the Hill Country from 9 a.m. Monday through noon on Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Bexar, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Overcast with pockets of drizzle or mist to start off the day. A...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX

