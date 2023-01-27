ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Bob Weir Drops In On Joe Russo’s Almost Dead 10th Birthday Party At Brooklyn Bowl [Photos/Videos/Audio]

By Andrew O'Brien
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
liveforlivemusic.com

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Begin Three-Night 10th Anniversary Party At The Capitol Theatre [Photos/Videos/Audio]

The five members of Joe Russo’s Almost Dead took the stage at the fabled Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY to celebrate an achievement as rare as any diamond or gem: they’ve survived a decade as a touring band in our modern, disposable, built-to-fail culture. A ten-year anniversary is a milestone worth celebrating in most any medium, but it’s so extremely rare a bet in the entertainment industry that any sane investor would certainly be leery of placing much stock in it reaching maturity.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Shore News Network

Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – One lucky person who bought a ticket at Bush Hook Liquors in Brooklyn in this week’s Powerball drawing has won $1 million. The second-tier prize-winning ticket was for the January 28th $572 million drawing.  2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15 were the winning numbers. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn.  The post Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
VegOut Magazine

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Ma$e Honored With His Own Day In Harlem

Ma$e’s status as one of Harlem’s favorite sons has been solidified, as the rapper has been honored with his own day in the historic neighborhood. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), the “Feel So Good” creator, born Mason Betha, attended a ceremony in front of Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater on 125th Street, where he was presented with a framed proclamation from New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley. Ma$e, whose “outstanding achievements and enduring contributions” in entertainment and culture were recognized during the event, shared his gratitude to Harlem, its residents and officials for the gesture.More from VIBE.comMa$e Implies Diddy Played...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28.   The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Woonsocket Call

David Marom and The Horizon Group Showcased New 1510 Gates Project

New York, New York, United States - 01-28-2023 (PR Distribution™) - The luxury rental building located at 1510 Gates Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn was completed in December 2022 and includes affordable housing. The Horizon Group developed the 11-story residential building and it was fully occupied shortly after launch. Founder and CEO of The Horizon Group, David Marom, knew this project would be a huge success.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Demonstrators march across Manhattan to protest Tyre Nichols killing

Hundreds of demonstrators across New York City took part in marches protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died earlier this month after being brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, in the two days after authorities released video footage of the assault. At least three people were arrested by the New York City Police Department while taking part in protests on Friday evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Distractify

Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough

If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

