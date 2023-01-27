Bob Weir Drops In On Joe Russo’s Almost Dead 10th Birthday Party At Brooklyn Bowl [Photos/Videos/Audio]

Ma$e’s status as one of Harlem’s favorite sons has been solidified, as the rapper has been honored with his own day in the historic neighborhood. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), the “Feel So Good” creator, born Mason Betha, attended a ceremony in front of Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater on 125th Street, where he was presented with a framed proclamation from New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley. Ma$e, whose “outstanding achievements and enduring contributions” in entertainment and culture were recognized during the event, shared his gratitude to Harlem, its residents and officials for the gesture.More from VIBE.comMa$e Implies Diddy Played...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO