Bob Weir Drops In On Joe Russo’s Almost Dead 10th Birthday Party At Brooklyn Bowl [Photos/Videos/Audio]

Read full article on original website
Related
liveforlivemusic.com
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Delivers “Stellar” Acoustic Mini-Set At Capitol Theatre Closer [Photos/Videos/Audio]
By the end of Sunday night, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead would wind up with its name etched in the heavens in honor of the music made on The Capitol Theatre stage this night and all the others throughout the band’s remarkable decade of magical music-making…with a little help from storied music promoter Peter Shapiro.
liveforlivemusic.com
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Begin Three-Night 10th Anniversary Party At The Capitol Theatre [Photos/Videos/Audio]
The five members of Joe Russo’s Almost Dead took the stage at the fabled Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY to celebrate an achievement as rare as any diamond or gem: they’ve survived a decade as a touring band in our modern, disposable, built-to-fail culture. A ten-year anniversary is a milestone worth celebrating in most any medium, but it’s so extremely rare a bet in the entertainment industry that any sane investor would certainly be leery of placing much stock in it reaching maturity.
liveforlivemusic.com
Spafford Shells Out 28+ Minute “Gold Glittered Hat” Opener In Connecticut [Photos/Full Video]
Spafford rolled into The Warehouse at FTC red hot on Thursday night, opening the show in Fairfield, CT with a “Gold Glittered Hat” that neared the 30-minute mark. The concert arrives just prior to the midway point of Spafford’s winter tour, the band’s first with new keyboardist Cory Schechtman.
Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – One lucky person who bought a ticket at Bush Hook Liquors in Brooklyn in this week’s Powerball drawing has won $1 million. The second-tier prize-winning ticket was for the January 28th $572 million drawing. 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15 were the winning numbers. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The post Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Don't Miss This in NYC: The price of snow removal in NYC, fun facts about the Bronx, real estate shell games in Harlem
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
Ma$e Honored With His Own Day In Harlem
Ma$e’s status as one of Harlem’s favorite sons has been solidified, as the rapper has been honored with his own day in the historic neighborhood. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), the “Feel So Good” creator, born Mason Betha, attended a ceremony in front of Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater on 125th Street, where he was presented with a framed proclamation from New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley. Ma$e, whose “outstanding achievements and enduring contributions” in entertainment and culture were recognized during the event, shared his gratitude to Harlem, its residents and officials for the gesture.More from VIBE.comMa$e Implies Diddy Played...
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woonsocket Call
David Marom and The Horizon Group Showcased New 1510 Gates Project
New York, New York, United States - 01-28-2023 (PR Distribution™) - The luxury rental building located at 1510 Gates Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn was completed in December 2022 and includes affordable housing. The Horizon Group developed the 11-story residential building and it was fully occupied shortly after launch. Founder and CEO of The Horizon Group, David Marom, knew this project would be a huge success.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
Washington Square News
Demonstrators march across Manhattan to protest Tyre Nichols killing
Hundreds of demonstrators across New York City took part in marches protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died earlier this month after being brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, in the two days after authorities released video footage of the assault. At least three people were arrested by the New York City Police Department while taking part in protests on Friday evening.
NY lottery player wins $200,000; two other Powerball players win $50,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player in New York took home a whopping $200,000 with a Power Play win on Saturday, lottery officials said. The Power Play prize-winning ticket was bought at Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan. Two others won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was […]
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
Wendy's Subway reading room reopens in Brooklyn
A new library reopened in Bushwick on Sunday.
Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough
If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
‘The Wanderers’ stop by legendary Liedy’s Shore Inn, one NYC’s oldest, most venerable taverns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s truly a Staten Island legend. We’re talking about Liedy’s Shore Inn on Richmond Terrace in New Brighton, one of the oldest, most venerable watering holes on Staten Island and in New York City.
Optometrist honored for her unwavering service to the North Shore of Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Dr. Carolyn Powell had a vision to create a high-quality, affordable and accessible optical center on the North Shore of Staten Island, and she worked hard to bring that dream to fruition. Powell was born in Brooklyn into a tight-knit, hard-working family. Her paternal grandmother, to...
NBC New York
Tyre Nichols Protest Crowds Flood NYC Streets, Hundreds Fill Washington Square Park
No arrests had been reported in connection with New York City protests over Tyre Nichols' deadly Memphis beating as of early Sunday, marking another night of what by accounts thus far suggest to be a peaceful series of demonstrations by a nation still trying to come to process the events they watched unfold on police bodycam footage.
A Groundhog Day to remember: When NYC Mayor de Blasio dropped Staten Island Chuck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Zoo in West Brighton is home to an array of creatures far and wide. Yet each year it hosts a tradition that is close to home, Groundhog Day. However, back in 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio would drop the groundhog, leaving a lasting effect for years to come.
Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
Comments / 0