FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Press
Bauer, Inc. thanks city leaders for equipment upgrade grant
BRISTOL - The city has presented Bauer, Inc. with an economic development grant for an equipment upgrade that will significantly improve operations. Mayor Jeff Caggiano and Dawn Nielsen, marketing and public relations specialist with the city's Economic Development department, visited Bauer, Inc. Thursday to present a check for a $39,251 check. The grant covered 5% of the costs of the new machines.
New Britain approves marijuana warehouse despite neighbor opposition
NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A marijuana cultivation site was approved Tuesday in New Britain after a packed meeting where dozens of neighbors voicing their opposition. The New Britain Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved CCC Construction’s application to turn a former Webster Bank resource center on Slater Road into a cannabis warehouse. “They voted to approve […]
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
Bristol Press
City polls residents about new playground upgrades
BRISTOL - The Parks, Recreation, Youth & Community Services Department is asking for public feedback on planned playground renovations. City residents will be able to vote on which neighborhood parks are prioritized for renovation as part of the Department's "Upgrade Your Play" campaign. These "pocket parks" include Seymour Park on Shrub Road, Wilson Park on King Street, Peck Park on Daly Street and the Federal Hill Green and Riordan Playground on Maple Street and Queen Street.
Bristol Press
Nonna's Italian Market offers traditional Italian food
BRISTOL - Nonna's Italian Market is growing in popularity after recently opening at 467 Farmington Ave. Nonna's Italian Market opened for business about two months ago. It is owned by Fernando Amato, who moved to America in 1991 and now wishes to share authentic Italian food with the community.
New Haven Independent
Officials Give Overview Of $7 Million Seymour Road Projects
SEYMOUR — A $7 million makeover for Bungay Road, Botsford Road and West Church Street is slated to get underway in late summer. Project engineers from B&B Engineering of Woodbridge told about 40 residents who attended an informational meeting Wednesday (Jan. 25) at the Seymour Community Center that the road reconstruction project is being funded by the public through the state’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) fund.
Bristol Press
Main Street Foundation scholarship in memory of Miles Peck Jennings, Sr. to assist graduates
BRISTOL - A new scholarship available at The Main Street Foundation, created in memory of a Bristol resident, is now available to area graduates pursuing higher education. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship and program officer with the Main Street Community Foundation said that the "Bristol Yale/Miles Peck Jennings Memorial Scholarship" is available for graduating seniors or graduates of public, private, or parochial secondary schools students from Bristol, Burlington, Plainville or Plymouth. Applicant students must be pursuing undergraduate or graduate studies at a college or university.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Town Of Fairfield Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Connecticut. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Connecticut spots are:. Fairfield County: 2260 Kings Highway...
Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost
GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
firefighternation.com
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In
North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
NBC Connecticut
Middletown's Arrigoni Bridge to Be Featured on USPS Stamp
The Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown will be featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps. The bridge is one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps that will be available for purchase this year. The stamps will be available for purchase in bulk. People will be able to buy either coils...
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Governor Ned Lamont yesterday held a news conference in Hartford to announce that the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 biennial state budget proposal that he will present to the General Assembly in February will include a plan to increase Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from the current rate of 30.5% of the federal credit to 40%.
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
ctbites.com
43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen
Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
Several Norwalk residents displaced following apartment building fire
Four apartments are unlivable due to smoke and heat damage.
NBC Connecticut
Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats
There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The Year
The prestigious Food & Wine Magazine names it's 2023 'Best Diner In Connecticut' and they follow a very simple rule when selecting the best diners in Connecticut.
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
Bristol Press
Former Bristol man charged in cold case murder in Hartford
A former Bristol man was arrested this week in a cold case murder in Hartford. Shawn Milner, 32, faces charges of murder, murder in the commission of a felony and first-degree kidnapping in the killing of Waquas “Victor” Rehman.
