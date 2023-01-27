Read full article on original website
Nyda
2d ago
PRAYERS to the family, sad but what goes around comes around, , they not cops no more, they inmates,
Reply
5
Nancy b
2d ago
I hate this happen to this young man and I feel for his family 💔😢 but I'm not surprised shocked people like this walks around us on a daily basis . Mean spirited and it comes with their up bringing . Cold blooded hooligans
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
fox4news.com
Tyre Nichols demonstrations in North Texas remain peaceful
DALLAS - The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the Scorpions special unit whose officers were seen on video beating Tyre Nichols to death. On Saturday, the police director said that she listened intently to Nichols' relatives and community leaders when making the decision. The officers currently assigned to the unit...
Woman wounded inside her West Dallas home
A woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a West Dallas shooting this morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. someone opened fire on the woman’s home on Navaro Street near Fort Worth Avenue and I-30.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
fox4news.com
Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
Saturday protest held in Dallas following video release of fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS — It was a call for healing and a cry for change. On Saturday afternoon, between 35 and 40 people protested at the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas following the video release of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (Dallas...
Protests in Dallas continue after the death of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS (CBSDFW.com) -- They came with signs bearing the image of Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin and calling for justice for Tyre Nichols.Dallas residents gathered at Belo Garden in Downtown Dallas on Saturday to demand accountability and transparency from police, and mourn the loss of Nichols. The recently released video of the January 7 traffic stop in which five former Memphis police officers relentlessly beat the 29-year-old Nichols, was still fresh on the minds of rally organizers. "The footage, for those of us that were able to stomach it, there's a lot there," said one speaker. "Had the street camera's footage not been...
dallasexpress.com
Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman
A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
North Texas police reform advocate discusses Tyre Nichols case
The death of Tyre Nichols has prompted another nationwide discussion on the use of force by police officers. North Texas has seen its share of high-profile incidents of police violence. In fact, advocacy group Mothers Against Police Brutality is is based in Dallas. They work with families nationwide of people who are killed from police violence, with the stated goal of fighting for civil rights, police accountability and policy reform.John Fullwinder, a co-founder of the group, spoke with CBS 11's Robbie Owens about his reaction to the Nichols case, and how similar cases can be prevented.You can watch the first part of the interview in the player above. The second part is below.
One dead, three injured including 6-year-old child in lunchtime shooting just two blocks from Dallas elementary school
GUNFIRE erupted blocks away from an elementary school on Monday, leaving at least one dead and three others injured, cops said. The shooting unfolded just after 11am local time at an apartment complex on Boonie View Road in Dallas, Texas, steps away from J.N. Ervin Elementary School. Upon arrival, authorities...
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 including young child injured
DALLAS - A 6-year-old child was among the victims of a quadruple shooting in Dallas Monday morning. Dallas police said it happened around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road. Responding officers found four people in an apartment who had been shot. One...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested Sunday morning
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on charges of public intoxication, per a Dallas TV station report. Bennett, 25, had been training in Fort Worth, Texas, according to DawgNation sources, leading up to the alleged event. Per the report, police officers responded to reports of...
Man faces assault charge after tackling Dallas officer, police say
DALLAS — A 32-year-old man faces a charge of assaulting a police officer after he was accused of tackling the officer during an arrest Friday night, police said. The officer's gun went off during the scuffle, but no one was injured. The suspect, Roderick Green, was also accused of...
fox4news.com
Hulen Mall enforcing parental guidance policy Saturday
FORT WORTH, Texas - Hulen Mall is enforcing a "parental guidance required policy" on Saturday. It will require anyone 17 and under to be with a parent or adult guardian from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. A spokesperson for the mall said this decision was made due to "a recent...
fox4news.com
Man says he was shot when groups exchanged gunfire outside Fort Worth club
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man told Fort Worth police he was shot during a shootout between two groups while outside a Fort Worth club overnight Friday. Police began investigating after getting a call just before 12:45 a.m. about a man at JPS who arrived with a gunshot wound. The...
dpdbeat.com
DPD Takes the BIG Plunge
The Dallas Police Department is proud to have once again taken the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas. This morning, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes, Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes, Major Kylee Hawks, Lieutenant Jonathan Blanchard, Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Senior Corporals Allison Brockford and John Lopez, Office Assistants Jacqueline Laymance and Adamarys Lozano took the big plunge at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.
fox4news.com
Man caused officer's gun to discharge after tackling officer, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of crashing into a restaurant Friday night, before leaving the scene and later being involved in another incident, in which police said he tackled an officer, causing her gun to discharge. We don’t why the driver of the sedan reportedly ran from...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Some school districts cancel classes as winter weather hits North Texas
DALLAS - Some North Texas school districts have already canceled classes because of the wintry weather. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. They include Aledo, Argyle, Aubrey, Azle, Brock, Castleberry, Celina, Dublin, Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw, Gordon, Granbury, Jacksboro, Lake Worth, Little...
fox4news.com
Son attacks, shoots father after argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was cut in the back of the head and shot by his adult son after the two got in an argument Friday night, according to Fort Worth police. This was reported to police just after 10 p.m. when officers, who were called to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a separate call, were flagged down by someone reporting a domestic disturbance.
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
fox4news.com
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with murder suspect
DALLAS - Dallas police released new information and body camera footage on Friday afternoon of a shootout that sent an officer to the hospital and killed a capital murder suspect on Wednesday. Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said his officers feared for their lives at a news conference on Friday.
Comments / 13