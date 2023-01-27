The death of Tyre Nichols has prompted another nationwide discussion on the use of force by police officers. North Texas has seen its share of high-profile incidents of police violence. In fact, advocacy group Mothers Against Police Brutality is is based in Dallas. They work with families nationwide of people who are killed from police violence, with the stated goal of fighting for civil rights, police accountability and policy reform.John Fullwinder, a co-founder of the group, spoke with CBS 11's Robbie Owens about his reaction to the Nichols case, and how similar cases can be prevented.You can watch the first part of the interview in the player above. The second part is below.

