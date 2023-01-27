ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Denise Colaiacovo
2d ago

I feel if the person who passed is an icon and represents a certain region, why not honor them with the flag at half staff? Blavat fits that definition. I wouldn't expect Colorado or some other states lowering their flags, but our tri-state area could.

Sharon Waters-Pearson
2d ago

Omg!!There are worse things a person can do.Dayum.He was an Iconic Philly figure Folks need to get a life.

T Smith
2d ago

It was deserved he represented the city and a Life long Philadelphian.

philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?

How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

10 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Philadelphia

- If you are a coffee lover, you may be interested in learning more about some of our favorite coffee shops in Philadelphia. Whether you are a fan of local roasters or international coffee brands, we're sure to have something that appeals to you. Vibrant Coffee Roasters & Bakery. Vibrant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

History of Washington Square in Philadelphia

- Washington Square is one of the five public squares planned by William Penn in Philadelphia. It was named after the nation's first president, George Washington. Restaurants, stores, and nightlife venues surround the area. Several hotels are also located within the area. Washington Square in Philadelphia. As a result, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Get to know CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS Philadelphia welcomed Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly to our NEXT Weather team just in time to help track a winter storm that brought snow and rain to the Delaware Valley.Now that the forecast has died down, we want to introduce you to Bill and his roots in this area.WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE TO GET TO KNOW BILL
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
