Read full article on original website
Denise Colaiacovo
2d ago
I feel if the person who passed is an icon and represents a certain region, why not honor them with the flag at half staff? Blavat fits that definition. I wouldn't expect Colorado or some other states lowering their flags, but our tri-state area could.
Reply(2)
9
Sharon Waters-Pearson
2d ago
Omg!!There are worse things a person can do.Dayum.He was an Iconic Philly figure Folks need to get a life.
Reply
5
T Smith
2d ago
It was deserved he represented the city and a Life long Philadelphian.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Related
wmmr.com
Academy of Vocal Arts Preforms Opera Version of Eagles Fight Song
Early last week, The Preston & Steve Show had said that they would love to see an operatic version of the classic “Fly, Eagles Fly” fight song. Well, they got out wish when the Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) stopped by the studio. Richard Troxell – a tenor...
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
Connie Clayton makes special appearance at Philly City Council meeting, pays tribute to alma mater
Connie Clayton, former superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, was invited to speak on a resolution recognizing the 175th anniversary of the Philadelphia High School for Girls.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?
How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
PhillyBite
10 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Philadelphia
- If you are a coffee lover, you may be interested in learning more about some of our favorite coffee shops in Philadelphia. Whether you are a fan of local roasters or international coffee brands, we're sure to have something that appeals to you. Vibrant Coffee Roasters & Bakery. Vibrant...
PhillyBite
History of Washington Square in Philadelphia
- Washington Square is one of the five public squares planned by William Penn in Philadelphia. It was named after the nation's first president, George Washington. Restaurants, stores, and nightlife venues surround the area. Several hotels are also located within the area. Washington Square in Philadelphia. As a result, the...
wdiy.org
Protestors Call for Boycott of Philadelphia Union League for Honoring Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was awarded the Medal of Honor from the Philadelphia Union League Tuesday. Before the award ceremony, dozens of people gathered outside in protest, with some local groups calling for a boycott of the league. WHYY’s Cory Sharber was on the scene that unfolded. Read the...
ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
Philly’s LGBTQ judicial candidates say they plan to work for the people
Hopefuls Wade Albert and Chesley Lightsey each are running in the May 16 primary. The post Philly’s LGBTQ judicial candidates say they plan to work for the people appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
Veteran DJ David Dye on the style and impact of Philly legend Jerry Blavat
Tributes to the entertainer and broadcast legend Jerry Blavat point to his passion for oldies music and his ability to shape his career by playing the songs he loved. Blavat passed away on Jan. 20 at age 82 following complications related to myasthenia gravis, a nerve disorder. Known as the...
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Your Philadelphia Eagles-49ers Party Will Be a Win With Hoagies From These 30+ NJ Shops
An absolutely huge football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers is just about here and that means one thing: you need big food. That part is pretty easy. But you need something that will really set the mood for hours of football. Something that everyone likes, it's easy to get, and you won't be stuck in the kitchen for three hours making it.
Senator Menendez: Millions Coming For Atlantic City Airport Projects
United States Senator Robert Menendez is coming to Atlantic City today, Monday, January 30, 2023 to confirm that more than $ 5 million dollars has been appropriated for upcoming Atlantic City International Airport projects. In addition to the funding for Atlantic City International Airport projects, an additional $8.1 million has...
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
Get to know CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS Philadelphia welcomed Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly to our NEXT Weather team just in time to help track a winter storm that brought snow and rain to the Delaware Valley.Now that the forecast has died down, we want to introduce you to Bill and his roots in this area.WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE TO GET TO KNOW BILL
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12