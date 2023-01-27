ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Washington Examiner

Desperate California legislators want to shake down their fleeing population

Several states are attempting to pass wealth taxes. As we noted this week, this effort is silly and doomed, as history and math demonstrate. California legislators are attempting to top all the others, however, as only they on the extreme-left coast know how. They are trying to do something even more astonishing, kooky, and obviously unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sara B

Doomed from the start, The Donner Party made many mistakes, leading to cannibalism and over half of the party dying.

The Donner Party has become famous for cannibalism, but they did not start their journey thinking they would have to eat humans to survive. Instead, the party started like many others, headed west to make their fortunes and for a better life, except the Donner party made a few mistakes along the way that led to their gruesome ending and one of the greatest tragedies in the migration west.
The Associated Press

Claims the Titanic was secretly switched with a sister ship are unfounded

CLAIM: The Titanic did not sink. It was switched with one of its sister ships, the Olympic, before it set sail. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Irrefutable evidence exists to prove the Titanic is lying at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, and maritime historians agree it would have been impossible for the Titanic and the Olympic to have been switched.
MinnPost

America’s biggest museums fail to return Native American human remains

As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged the looting of Indigenous remains, funerary objects and cultural items. Many of the institutions continue to hold these today — and in some cases resist their return despite the 1990 passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Relics found in 23 lead boxes in Mexico City cathedral

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts restoring the interior of Mexico City’s Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral said Friday they found 23 lead boxes containing religious inscriptions and relics like small paintings and wood or palm crosses. The lead containers are about the size of a mint box, and had...
Sara B

Virginia Hall is America's Greatest Female Spy, and she did it all with one good leg, the other a prosthetic.

The first woman and civilian to receive the Distinguished Service Cross during WWII and one of the essential American spies that no one knows. Virginia Hall was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 1906, to a wealthy family; she was educated at Radcliffe and Barnard Colleges and even spent time in Europe learning French, Italian and German, which she spoke fluently.
The Guardian

‘Brazil was asleep’: as the rains come, hope reawakens for the Amazon

Awe-inspiring storms roll in almost every night during the Amazon rainy season, replenishing the Xingu River and illuminating the night sky with jags of lightning. This is a period when the forest swells with life. Lustrous pale green shoots burst from every plant, bustling the canopy upwards and outwards. At night, the volume rises a few decibels as a new generation of insects and frogs join the chorus of the dark hours. Even the howler monkeys’ otherworldly audio undulations last longer and reverberate louder.
Grunge

Grunge

