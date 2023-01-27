Read full article on original website
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool
After Black teens were attacked during a racist pool incident, Cyril Ramaphosa was spitting hot anti-apartheid bars with no regard for the white fragility they might inspire. The post ‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Desperate California legislators want to shake down their fleeing population
Several states are attempting to pass wealth taxes. As we noted this week, this effort is silly and doomed, as history and math demonstrate. California legislators are attempting to top all the others, however, as only they on the extreme-left coast know how. They are trying to do something even more astonishing, kooky, and obviously unconstitutional.
Canada's taxpayer-funded theater sparks fury by holding 'blacks only' performance of play ban white
A Canadian theater is planning to mark Black History Month with an exclusive performance for 'Black theatregoers' only. The first-ever 'Black Out' night, is scheduled for February 17 in Ottawa.
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the...
Doomed from the start, The Donner Party made many mistakes, leading to cannibalism and over half of the party dying.
The Donner Party has become famous for cannibalism, but they did not start their journey thinking they would have to eat humans to survive. Instead, the party started like many others, headed west to make their fortunes and for a better life, except the Donner party made a few mistakes along the way that led to their gruesome ending and one of the greatest tragedies in the migration west.
Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South
To secure the future of reparations for Black America, remember the Black South. The post Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South appeared first on NewsOne.
Claims the Titanic was secretly switched with a sister ship are unfounded
CLAIM: The Titanic did not sink. It was switched with one of its sister ships, the Olympic, before it set sail. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Irrefutable evidence exists to prove the Titanic is lying at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, and maritime historians agree it would have been impossible for the Titanic and the Olympic to have been switched.
America’s biggest museums fail to return Native American human remains
As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged the looting of Indigenous remains, funerary objects and cultural items. Many of the institutions continue to hold these today — and in some cases resist their return despite the 1990 passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
On this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000, Hedy Lamarr dies — 'most beautiful woman' in Hollywood, WWII inventor
Hedy Lamarr, dubbed "the most beautiful woman in film" by Louis B. Mayer, died on this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000. Amazingly, she pioneered major communications technology during World War II.
Relics found in 23 lead boxes in Mexico City cathedral
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts restoring the interior of Mexico City’s Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral said Friday they found 23 lead boxes containing religious inscriptions and relics like small paintings and wood or palm crosses. The lead containers are about the size of a mint box, and had...
'The Forgotten 500' relays the rescue of Americans in WWII: Book Look
World War II has more than three times as many histories written about it than any other war in history, which is incredible given the continued interest in the American Civil War. Yearly, new World War II history books are illuminating new incidents within the war that have long been buried in the weight of history.
“The Valley of the Headless Men” Is One of the Most Haunting and Mysterious Unexplored Regions in America
It all started with the Gold Rush...
Virginia Hall is America's Greatest Female Spy, and she did it all with one good leg, the other a prosthetic.
The first woman and civilian to receive the Distinguished Service Cross during WWII and one of the essential American spies that no one knows. Virginia Hall was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 1906, to a wealthy family; she was educated at Radcliffe and Barnard Colleges and even spent time in Europe learning French, Italian and German, which she spoke fluently.
America lost a little-known patriot named Bob Andrews. He lived an amazing life defending the nation he loved
America lost a little-known patriot named Bob Andrews. He was a highly decorated veteran who did everything from fight America’s enemies to advise politicians.
Slimy Invasive Fish Explosion Clogs Water Supplies After Huge Floods
Weather loach population numbers have boomed during a massive flood season in the Australian river system.
‘Brazil was asleep’: as the rains come, hope reawakens for the Amazon
Awe-inspiring storms roll in almost every night during the Amazon rainy season, replenishing the Xingu River and illuminating the night sky with jags of lightning. This is a period when the forest swells with life. Lustrous pale green shoots burst from every plant, bustling the canopy upwards and outwards. At night, the volume rises a few decibels as a new generation of insects and frogs join the chorus of the dark hours. Even the howler monkeys’ otherworldly audio undulations last longer and reverberate louder.
Massive Meteorite in Antarctica: A Spectacular Scientific Discovery
According to the Good News Network [GNN], "A meteorite containing the oldest material in the solar system has been discovered in Antarctica. It is one of the biggest ever found—and sheds new light on the evolution of the sun and the planets."
Death Traps and Rivers of Mercury: The Deadly Secrets of China's First Emperor's Tomb
The tomb of China's first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, has remained sealed for over 2000 years, despite its discovery almost 40 years ago. Despite extensive exploration of the surrounding areas, no one has ventured inside the tomb itself due to fears of deadly booby traps.
