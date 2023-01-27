ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

William Mark Cartwright, Sr of Elizabeth City, January 27

William Mark Cartwright, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1955 to Alma Trueblood Cartwright and the late John C. Cartwright. Mark retired from the Department of Defense where he held the position of Chief Test Engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the shores of the Outer Banks and hunting. Mark had an affinity for sports and always looked forward to watching the North Carolina Tar Heels play ball. Some called Mark “Blindman”; he was considered an all-around good guy and well-liked by all who knew him.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Phyllis Marie Daley Lints of Manteo, January 26

Phyllis Marie Daley Lints, 57, of Manteo, NC died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Phyllis formerly worked at McDonalds and Subway in Manteo. She is survived by her boyfriend, Terry Douglas; and her daughter, Ashley Daley. A memorial service will be held at...
MANTEO, NC
coastalreview.org

History for Lunch program to cover P.W. Moore High

Dr. Glen Bowman at Elizabeth City State University is to present information about academics and athletics at Elizabeth City’s P.W. Moore High School between 1934 and 1954 during the Feb. 15 History for Lunch at the Museum of the Albemarle. The program, “Progress & Growth: P.W. Moore High School,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24

Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
islandfreepress.org

State of the County 2023 focuses on five key topics, including housing, beach nourishment, and maintaining inlets

Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robert L. “Bob” Woodard Sr. delivered the annual State of the County presentation at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The event—which was able to be held in person rather than virtually for the first time since January 2020 due to COVID-19—was attended by more than 200 people, ranging from representatives of the local real estate, hospitality, tourism and construction industries to a wide array of local, state and federal officials.
DARE COUNTY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Launches Pelvic Floor Program in Hampton and Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Though millions of Americans suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, for most, the disease is often undetected and untreated. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital recently launched a comprehensive Pelvic Floor Program that aligns pelvic floor services and providers that serve at the hospital. Services include urology, colorectal surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, and physical therapy.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WNCT

Woman wanted in murder of man in Washington County

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a murder that happened early Sunday. Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Pea Ridge area of the county. They found a man who was shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
Augusta Free Press

Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck approves first phase of Corolla Boat Club with conditions

Currituck commissioners held another lengthy public hearing January 17 to consider again a request for preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of the Corolla Boat Club located on Malia Drive in Corolla. The board, though divided, eventually approved the request with conditions. The overall development plan includes 36 residential...
COROLLA, NC
WTKR News 3

Dog dies in Chesapeake garage fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A detached garage fire has resulted in the death of a dog, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. The department says the incident occurred in the 900 block of Saint Brides Road W. Firefighters got the call about the fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

