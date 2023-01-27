Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
New owner of Yachats’ largest motel has big plans for upgrades and creating more rooms, shops and housing
YACHATS – The new owner of the Adobe motel has big plans. A full remodel of 110 rooms. A full remodel of the lobby. Sprucing up the exterior with new landscaping. And that’s just this year. After the motel is remodeled, Fushion Lodging owner and chief executive Sazzadur...
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
klcc.org
OSU wave power testing facility overcomes many “firsts”
After many years of preliminary work, a wave energy testing facility led by Oregon State University is nearing the final stages. It’s called PacWave South and it’s being installed south of Newport. Lead engineer Burke Hales told KLCC the U.S. Department of Energy was interested in grid-scale production....
hh-today.com
Street appeal denied: Checking the scene
Last week I wanted to see if anything had changed since the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals rejected an Albany homeowner’s appeal from a city decision to abandon a short section of public street so the Helping Hands homeless shelter can expand. On the bike I went by...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
beachconnection.net
US Coast Guard Rescues Man with Medical Emergency from N. Oregon Coast's Nestucca River
(Pacific City, Oregon) – You hear a lot about the US Coast Guard along the ocean shoreline of the Oregon coast, but every once in awhile they do have to venture inland to a body of water just miles from the beaches. (Mouth of the Nestucca River, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
hh-today.com
On passing P&W trains, watch for city names
Here’s the thing about Albany: It’s a railroad town, and cruising around town on a bike inevitably means you’re going to see trains. First, of course, you hear them. And being a railroad nut, when I hear the horn of an approaching train, I usually stop to watch it go by. Which is what happened, again, on Friday afternoon:
hh-today.com
A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors
Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
56-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard after fainting on boat
A 56-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency was rescued from a boat bear Cloverdale, Ore. on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.
Lincoln City Homepage
NWS: Widespread icy roads expected
National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement, calling for icy roads for a large portion of the Pacific Northwest. Cold air is filtering across the region from east of the Cascades tonight. Any liquid water remaining on surfaces this evening will freeze overnight. This will result in potentially hazardous travel on untreated roads and sidewalks as early as 10 PM Saturday night, but more likely after midnight. Please slow down tonight and exercise extreme caution as it will be very difficult to see where surfaces are icy.
KDRV
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
philomathnews.com
Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash
A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
yachatsnews.com
After 7 years, Lincoln County commissioners approve new limits on vacation rental licenses that drastically lowers number from 500 to 181
After seven years of workshops, public comment, deliberations, ballot measures and lawsuits, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday established drastically lower limits for the number of vacation rentals allowed in unincorporated areas. Commissioners voted unanimously for a license cap that would drop the number of vacation rental licenses from 500 to 181...
750thegame.com
Listen: Dennis Erickson Joins The BFT
In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1999 file photo, Oregon State head football coach Dennis Erickson talks strategy with quarterback Jonathan Smith during practice in Corvallis, Ore. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Oregon State has hired Washington co-offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith to be its new head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 on condition of anonymity because an official announcement was being finalized. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
