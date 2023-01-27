Read full article on original website
Redbird Table Talk: How representation matters
This well-noticed event is back on! Join fellow Redbird alumni and friends for a discussion on how representation matters. Our alumni panel will focus on how representation in the workplace, on community boards, and in organizations matters and how it can elevate the voices of underrepresented groups. When: 6-7 p.m....
Umoja celebration registration open until February 19
The Umoja Community Forum is hosting its annual celebration for Illinois State University students of African descent and from the African diaspora. Umoja: Black Graduation Celebration at Illinois State University will be Thursday, May 11, 2023. Registration is open until February 19. Register for Umoja here. Umoja, the Swahili word...
Early Childhood Education Workforce Program hosting spring information sessions
The Illinois State University Early Childhood Education (ECE)-Online Workforce Program staff are providing virtual information sessions to prospective students during the spring 2023 semester. The 100% online program is designed for individuals currently working with children birth through five years of age with an associate’s degree, Gateway Level 4, and...
The Crossroads Project announces winner of the 2023 Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative
The Crossroads Project has selected Marty Strenczewilk’s play Pink Man, or, The Only Indian in the Room as the winner of the 2023 Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative, a new play development program for BIPOC playwrights organized by the Illinois State University School of Theatre and Dance. A group of volunteer readers comprising students, faculty, staff, and community members evaluated over 90 submissions this year. Strenczewilk will be invited to campus in mid-April for a workshop residency that will culminate in an in-person staged reading, directed by Dr. Shannon Epplett, on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. (location to be announced). Follow The Crossroads Project on Facebook for updates on these events.
Redbirds take top prize in rocket landing competition, look to the skies for further space research
Last November, a team of five Illinois State University Information Technology (IT) students took on students from across the state in a vertical rocket landing competition and secured the top prize. Now, the students and faculty involved are looking to the next stages of space exploration research and competition at...
Something for everyone: Event Management, Dining, and Hospitality offers inclusive dining options
Illinois State University dining facilities offer a vast array of foods and flavors for every appetite—and for every diet. In a 2022 survey of Illinois State student meal plan holders, approximately 8% of respondents—nearly 500 students—self-identified as having a food allergy. Illinois State’s Department of Event Management, Dining, and Hospitality (EMDH) meets those students’ needs by providing resources and services that allow them to safely enjoy the many dining options available.
NCUE welcomes student teachers home
As the new year began, the National Center for Urban Education (NCUE) welcomed our spring 2023 cohort of student teachers to Chicago. What makes this cohort of nine students special is that the majority (six of the nine) attended Chicago Public Schools (CPS) themselves. For the past 19 years, NCUE...
NCUE congratulates December ’22 grads
This past December, the National Center for Urban Education (NCUE) celebrated the fall 2022 graduates. The cohort of twelve students spent their last semester student teaching at NCUE partner schools in Chicago Public Schools (CPS). NCUE has a long-standing tradition of holding a culminating event each semester for the students...
Adaptapalooza 2023 to feature virtual swimming with sharks, February 22
Whether climbing blindfolded or swimming with sharks, members of the Illinois State University community can experience inclusive recreation at the annual Adaptapalooza from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, in the Student Fitness Center. . The event is free and open to the Illinois State University community. Registration is not required, and...
TV-10 alumni take on new afternoon programs
Across the country, Illinois State University alumni are taking over the afternoon airwaves. “I started to see this trend,” said TV-10 News Director Laura Trendle Polus. After the nationally syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in May 2022, Trendle Polus saw several television stations launch local programs to fill the void—some hosted by Illinois State alumni. The new shows range in format from newscasts, to lifestyle programming, to a blend of the two.
The Loyola Project screening at CEFCU Arena, February 14
In honor of Black History Month, the documentary, The Loyola Project, will be screening at CEFCU Arena on February 14 at 6:30 p.m., with arena doors opening at 6 p.m. The screening is free and open to the public. The Loyola Project is a 2022 documentary film about the 1963...
