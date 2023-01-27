ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

What Is the Russell 1000 Stock Market Index? Why Is It Important?

What Is the Russell 1000 Stock Market Index? The Russell 1000 is a stock market index that tracks the performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies weighted by market cap. It is a subset of the Russell 3000, which contains nearly every security traded on the NYSE and Nasdaq stock exchanges. ...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ

Microsoft Continues Its March to Tech Dominance

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported earnings this week, and while hardware sales were down, the company's software and cloud business is humming along. Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Jon Quast discuss the report and whether this stock is a buy now. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 25,...
US News and World Report

Adani Group Carnage Drives Indian Shares to Over 3-Mnth Lows

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares ended more than 1% lower to hit a three-month low on Friday as a short-seller attack on Adani Group companies triggered a selloff in its shares and of the banks, wiping off a combined $48 billion in the conglomerate's market value over two days. The Nifty...
NASDAQ

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday after cooling U.S. inflation lifted expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate hikes. The U.S. central bank's preferred gauge for inflation slowed in in December, the government reported on Friday, hitting its lowest...
NASDAQ

Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week

Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ

1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bit of a resurgence at the start of 2023, a welcome development given how unfavorable last year was for the entire industry. Macro headwinds, investors seeking safer assets, and failures and bankruptcies deserve the credit for the massive loss of value in 2022. But...
NASDAQ

Why Bitcoin Is One of This Billionaire Investor's Top Holdings in 2023

A popular strategy among the investment community is to follow the words of prominent investors to find clues as to what to do with their portfolios. For example, Warren Buffett, probably the greatest investor ever, publishes a yearly Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter that both professional and individual investors scrutinize. Any moves Buffett makes could lead to strong returns if implemented.
NASDAQ

Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Should Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $1.54 billion,...
NASDAQ

Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant

Many oil stocks are at or near all-time highs, including giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). And for good reason, since they are leaner and more profitable than ever. But Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe thinks investors should also look at TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), a French giant that is profiting from today's environment while also leaning into a lower-carbon future. He breaks it down for fellow Fool contributor Jason Hall in this video.
NASDAQ

Mackenzie Financial Increases Position in Frontdoor (FTDR)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Frontdoor Inc (FTDR). This represents 6.82% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.46MM shares and 6.45% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

Consistently investing in quality stocks is one of the best ways to build wealth for retirement, and one of the simplest ways to make sure you are investing in a company built to last is to look at its ability to pay dividends. These are companies that possess a competitive advantage and generate plenty of profits to reinvest in growth and still reward shareholders.

