Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy is in the hospital following a wreck on Loop 323 on Sunday. Three vehicles were involved, and one other driver has also been hospitalized. At about 4 p.m., a sheriff’s office deputy was northbound on Loop 323 responding to an active domestic disturbance with lights and siren when the crash occurred, according to Sgt. Larry Christian.
Crews responding to structure fire on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Crews are responding to a reported structure fire on a busy Tyler roadway. According to the Tyler Police Department, the fire broke out in the 5500 block of Old Jacksonville Highway, near KP Engineering, around 5:40 p.m. Details are limited, but CBS19 has a crew headed...
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home, gas leak, injuries reported
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced that a vehicle crashed into a residence on the 500 block of South Marshall Street Sunday morning. According to officials, Henderson Fire Department and Henderson Police Department responded to the scene. Injuries were reported and there was also a minor gas leak, officials said.
Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
Rains County officials responding to multiple crashes on icy bridges near Lake Fork
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Rains County Sheriff's Office is responding to multiple crashes on icy roadways. According to the RCSO, numerous accidents have been reported on the bridge over Lake Fork at Highway 19 N. Officials are also reporting poor driving conditions on the bridge at Highway 276.
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rusk County OEM responding to wreck at US 259 and FM 2276
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, there is a two-vehicle crash at the US 259 and FM 2276 intersection. Deputy on scene confirms injuries. Expect minor delays and a presence of emergency vehicles. RCOEM ask for drivers to slow down and be on...
Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern Smith County. According to Sheriff Larry Smith, it is a “remote part of the […]
Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
Vehicle crashes into Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle accelerated into the sandwich shop, Jersey Mike’s Sub, located at 1690 South Beckham Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a wrecker service was there to remove the vehicle promptly from the scene. According to Tyler Police Officer Joshua Smedley, the...
Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was shot and killed by Smith County Sheriff deputies after pointing a pistol in their direction, Sheriff Larry Smith said in a statement early Sunday morning. According to the sheriff, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 7 p.m. Saturday reporting...
Early morning Henderson County house fire under investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are investigating a Saturday morning house fire in Henderson County. According to the Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a structure fire on East Quanah Rd., around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a one-story...
American State Bank building in Tyler damaged after fire breaks out Sunday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at an American State Bank building on Old Jacksonville Highway Sunday evening. According to the fire marshal, the flames were on the outside of the building and never made it to the inside. The building was closed at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30
On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
