TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO