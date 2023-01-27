ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy is in the hospital following a wreck on Loop 323 on Sunday. Three vehicles were involved, and one other driver has also been hospitalized. At about 4 p.m., a sheriff’s office deputy was northbound on Loop 323 responding to an active domestic disturbance with lights and siren when the crash occurred, according to Sgt. Larry Christian.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Smith County deputy injured after 3-vehicle wreck released from hospital

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County deputy involved in a three-vehicle wreck Sunday in Tyler has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for her injuries. The deputy was driving, with her lights on, toward a reported assault in progress through the intersection of South Southeast Loop 323 and East Front Street around 4 p.m. when she struck a vehicle in the intersection, said Sgt. Larry Christian, sheriff's office spokesperson.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home, gas leak, injuries reported

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced that a vehicle crashed into a residence on the 500 block of South Marshall Street Sunday morning. According to officials, Henderson Fire Department and Henderson Police Department responded to the scene. Injuries were reported and there was also a minor gas leak, officials said.
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KSST Radio

Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out

January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS19

1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage. According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St. When police arrived on scene, the found a man on...
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern Smith County. According to Sheriff Larry Smith, it is a “remote part of the […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vehicle crashes into Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle accelerated into the sandwich shop, Jersey Mike’s Sub, located at 1690 South Beckham Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a wrecker service was there to remove the vehicle promptly from the scene. According to Tyler Police Officer Joshua Smedley, the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

American State Bank building in Tyler damaged after fire breaks out Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at an American State Bank building on Old Jacksonville Highway Sunday evening. According to the fire marshal, the flames were on the outside of the building and never made it to the inside. The building was closed at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
CARTHAGE, TX
KSST Radio

Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30

On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

CBS19

