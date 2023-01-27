Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/28/2023-1/29/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29:. At 12:32 a.m. to East 3rd Street for an emergency medical response. At 4:10 a.m. to West Timothy Street for an emergency medical response. At 10:49 a.m. to...
oilcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
newslj.com
Hightman trial set for April
GILLETTE (WNE) — The date is set for a 10-day trial for the man accused of crimes against a woman missing from Gillette since February. Nathan J. Hightman’s trial on five felonies alleging he stole from a bank account, charged credit cards and deleted a Gmail account belonging to Irene Gakwa, is scheduled for 10 days beginning April 3, according to a court document filed Jan. 13.
county17.com
1 dead, 3 injured in four-vehicle crash south of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Gillette on Monday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The crash was reported around 7:18 a.m. Monday. Ice and snow were noted on the roadway. A Ford...
oilcity.news
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 19 through Jan 24. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jamie...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo, Numerous Other Highways Closed As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25 from Buffalo to Casper is closed. That comes from the official WYDOT website, which stated that "As of January 28 at 10:45 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Campbell officials will present goals at meeting Feb. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can hear updates from several government entities at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 meeting at Gillette College, 300 W. Sinclair St., Gillette. The meeting will take place in the college’s Technical Education Center. The 2023 Vision Dinner will begin with a 5:30 p.m....
county17.com
Gillette Office of Economic Transformation to hold town hall Feb. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can learn more about the Gillette College Foundation’s Office of Economic Transformation at an upcoming town hall. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Pronghorn Center Flex Space, 3807 College Drive, Gillette. Office representatives Rusty Bell and...
county17.com
Bitter cold will ease today, temps to rise through the week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest blast of winter chill will ease today as its associated arctic front moves east and warmer air filters into the region. Gillette will start today off frosty at -14 degrees and wind chills of -27. That has prompted the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to keep a Wind Chill Warning in place through 11 a.m. today. Winds today will come from the west at 10 to 14 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
county17.com
Campbell County gas prices up another 6 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in a 6-cent hike for Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
Comments / 0