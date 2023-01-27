ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Comments / 4

Darricka Lottery
2d ago

they call me already I just hung up the phone that's all you get all day all type of insurance scams and everything else would it add all the answer my phone it's your name ain't going across it and getting on my nerves America need to do something about it and then I'll call you from one of them Google numbers and keep on calling you from different numbers all day 😡😳😣

Reply
3
Related
WTOL 11

Toledo police officer involved in Oshae Jones arrest given reprimand

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer involved in the arrest of Olympic boxer Oshae Jones was given a verbal reprimand for multiple comments she made during the incident. Records obtained by WTOL 11 show Officer Ashlyn Pluff was issued the reprimand on Nov. 18 for violating the "demeanor" section of the Toledo Police Department Manual. The department determined she made a "derogatory comment" to a woman holding a small child and criticized her parenting, and used profanity directed at Jones while trying to take her into custody.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Perkins police report increase in mail theft

SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is reporting an increase in mail being stolen from mailboxes. In a Facebook post, police say, “These criminals are looking for business and personal checks that are being placed into mailboxes to be sent out. These criminals intercept these checks and commit fraud by ‘washing out’ information on the checks and then cashing the checks.”
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
13abc.com

Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin Police Department accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen’s Police Academy. The Tiffin Police Department’s Citizen Academy is for area citizens who are interested in learning more about how their police department operates and the policing challenges the community faces. The program is designed to develop positive relations between the police and the community through education.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case. Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor...
MONROE, MI
huroninsider.com

Man accused of threatening landlord with gun

SANDUSKY – A 27-year-old man was charged after his landlord claimed he pulled out a gun and threatened him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on Friday, the landlord spoke with police officers at the station. He told officers he was threatened with a firearm on Thursday.
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case

UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Toledoans question need for more car washes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
TOLEDO, OH
waste360.com

Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations

Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Judge sets bond for man charged for 2021 Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has set bond for the man who is facing charges for a December 2021 Toledo murder. Titus Crittendon appeared in court on Jan. 25 for a bond hearing. According to court records, a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10% .
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

25 years after headless body discovered in Lenawee, 2 men charged

Lansing — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying of man whose body was found headless and without hands in Lenawee County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49,...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy