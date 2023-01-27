Read full article on original website
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County man arrested after targeted shooting in Van Buren Township sends 1 to hospital
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe County man was arrested in connection with a targeted shooting in Van Buren Township that sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning. Police were called around 6:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) to the area of Rawsonville Road and South Grove...
Toledo police officer involved in Oshae Jones arrest given reprimand
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer involved in the arrest of Olympic boxer Oshae Jones was given a verbal reprimand for multiple comments she made during the incident. Records obtained by WTOL 11 show Officer Ashlyn Pluff was issued the reprimand on Nov. 18 for violating the "demeanor" section of the Toledo Police Department Manual. The department determined she made a "derogatory comment" to a woman holding a small child and criticized her parenting, and used profanity directed at Jones while trying to take her into custody.
huroninsider.com
Perkins police report increase in mail theft
SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is reporting an increase in mail being stolen from mailboxes. In a Facebook post, police say, “These criminals are looking for business and personal checks that are being placed into mailboxes to be sent out. These criminals intercept these checks and commit fraud by ‘washing out’ information on the checks and then cashing the checks.”
13abc.com
Officer in Oshae Jones incident reprimanded for profanity, strike determined to be justified
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials with the Toledo Police Department rule that the officer involved in the arrest of Oshae Jones in July was justified in her use of force against the Olympic boxer. In disciplinary documents obtained by 13abc Monday, the November ruling found that Officer Ashlynn...
13abc.com
Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
13abc.com
Tiffin Police Department accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen’s Police Academy. The Tiffin Police Department’s Citizen Academy is for area citizens who are interested in learning more about how their police department operates and the policing challenges the community faces. The program is designed to develop positive relations between the police and the community through education.
13abc.com
Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case. Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor...
TPD: Hoax call at Bowsher High School leads to lockdown Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to Bowsher High School Saturday morning at approximately 11:10 a.m. after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip that two men had been seen in the parking lot with weapons. According to a police report, the caller claimed the two suspects were loading weapons into...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of threatening landlord with gun
SANDUSKY – A 27-year-old man was charged after his landlord claimed he pulled out a gun and threatened him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on Friday, the landlord spoke with police officers at the station. He told officers he was threatened with a firearm on Thursday.
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case
UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
13abc.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
'Troopers do it all': MSP trooper finds escaped horse in Freedom Township, escorts her home [PHOTOS]
A horse is home safe and sound, thanks to Michigan State Police in Washtenaw County. MSP officials say they got a call on Saturday that a horse had gotten loose and was looking for her way home in Freedom Township.
Toledoans question need for more car washes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
13abc.com
Four accused of murder in disappearance, death of Toledo teens back in court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens were back in court Friday. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, Carrissa Eames, and Don Eames are facing charges in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Cruz Garcia is facing...
13abc.com
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
13abc.com
Judge sets bond for man charged for 2021 Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has set bond for the man who is facing charges for a December 2021 Toledo murder. Titus Crittendon appeared in court on Jan. 25 for a bond hearing. According to court records, a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10% .
Detroit News
25 years after headless body discovered in Lenawee, 2 men charged
Lansing — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying of man whose body was found headless and without hands in Lenawee County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49,...
