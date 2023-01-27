ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Fox News Expert Insists No Evidence of Pelosi Break-In as Video of Break-In Plays

Criminal defense attorney and regular Fox News guest Brian Claypool was left utterly humiliated on Friday when he suggested there was no evidence that Paul Pelosi’s attacker broke into his home—all despite the release of a security video showing exactly that.In fact, Fox News anchors had to air the actual footage of the break-in for Claypool, who had just appeared on the network the night before to discuss the impending release of the tapes.Debunking a slew of right-wing conspiracies about the brutal attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Friday’s release of the 911 call, police body-cam video, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Tyre Nichols: Memphis police release bodycam, surveillance videos

VIEWER WARNING: THE VIDEOS BELOW ARE GRAPHIC AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME. (NewsNation) — Authorities Friday released body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, which showed five Memphis police officers beating the 29-year-old Black FedEx driver as he called out for his mother during an arrest earlier this month.
MEMPHIS, NY
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Hunter Biden converted Delaware house with classified documents into home office

Hunter Biden apparently turned his father’s Wilmington, Del. mansion into a high-powered and possibly compromised home office, wheeling and dealing with some of the same nations whose names have turned up in classified documents recently discovered at the home, according to experts and leaked cellphone texts. Hunter Biden listed the idyllic Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — even claiming he owned the three-bed, four-and-a-half-bath lakefront property on a July 2018 background check form as part of a rental application. The home is also listed as his billing address for a personal credit card...
WILMINGTON, DE
Philosophy Blogger

FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documents

On Friday, the FBI carried out a search of President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into classified documents kept by him ahead of his appointment to office. Assistant US Attorney John Lausch is currently heading up efforts with Special Counsel Robert Hur on the case and was present during the allowed search, which yielded additional crucial records for evidence.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Week

John Durham's secret criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not Clinton or the FBI

Special Counsel John Durham's long investigation of the FBI's probe of Russia's ties to former President Donald Trump never proved former Attorney General Bill Barr's theories that the investigation had started with anti-Trump skulduggery by the CIA and allied intelligence services, or through a conspiracy from Hillary Clinton's rival presidential campaign. But it wasn't for lack of trying, The New York Times detailed Thursday, after a monthlong review Durham's investigation.  Durham is currently writing his final report after going 0 for 2 in courtroom prosecutions.  The Times report answered some lingering questions from Durham's politically charged investigation, including why his top lieutenant abruptly quit...
NBC News

Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Police bodycam footage shows Alex Murdaugh telling police that he found his wife and son both lying face down and immediately searched for signs of life. NBC News’ Catie Beck has more details about the second day of testimony in the murder trial.Jan. 28, 2023.
newsnationnow.com

How strong is the evidence against Bryan Kohberger?

(NewsNation) — Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder breaks down the prosecution’s case against Bryan Kohberger and explores potential holes in the affidavit. Walder addresses four pieces of evidence the defense could claim is not strong enough to find Kohberger guilty, namely, the DNA evidence...
The Atlantic

Yes, Mr. President, There Is Some There There

Crisis communications, at its core, is pretty simple: Discern where the story is going. Fully disclose the facts. Admit where mistakes were made. And do it all as quickly and thoroughly as possible.So it’s been a little confounding to watch Joe Biden’s White House deal with the discovery of classified documents from his years as vice president and in the Senate casually stored in a variety of locations, including his garage in Wilmington, Delaware, beside his prized 1967 Corvette.The impact of the first discovery, on November 2, must have been immediately apparent to Biden’s team, given the public uproar and...
INDIANA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Nichols’ family lawyer challenges statement calling for ‘patience’

(NewsNation) — Antonio Romanucci, the attorney representing Tyre Nichols’ family, is challenging a statement put out by the attorney for one of the fired Memphis police officers. Attorney Blake Ballin, who represents former officer Desmond Mills Jr., released a statement Saturday calling for “caution and patience” in judging...
MEMPHIS, TN

