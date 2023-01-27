Read full article on original website
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
David DePape breaking into Pelosi home captured on US Capitol Police surveillance footage
U.S. Capitol Police surveillance footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the moment when David DePape allegedly entered the Pelosis' home to allegedly attack Paul Pelosi.
Fox News Expert Insists No Evidence of Pelosi Break-In as Video of Break-In Plays
Criminal defense attorney and regular Fox News guest Brian Claypool was left utterly humiliated on Friday when he suggested there was no evidence that Paul Pelosi’s attacker broke into his home—all despite the release of a security video showing exactly that.In fact, Fox News anchors had to air the actual footage of the break-in for Claypool, who had just appeared on the network the night before to discuss the impending release of the tapes.Debunking a slew of right-wing conspiracies about the brutal attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Friday’s release of the 911 call, police body-cam video, and...
newsnationnow.com
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police release bodycam, surveillance videos
VIEWER WARNING: THE VIDEOS BELOW ARE GRAPHIC AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME. (NewsNation) — Authorities Friday released body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, which showed five Memphis police officers beating the 29-year-old Black FedEx driver as he called out for his mother during an arrest earlier this month.
Nancy Pelosi says bodycam of husband’s attack would be ‘very hard’ to watch
A San Francisco County judge granted a motion that would release the police body camera footage and the 911 call in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has no plans to view the video and said her husband continues to make progress in his recovery.Jan. 27, 2023.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Hunter Biden converted Delaware house with classified documents into home office
Hunter Biden apparently turned his father’s Wilmington, Del. mansion into a high-powered and possibly compromised home office, wheeling and dealing with some of the same nations whose names have turned up in classified documents recently discovered at the home, according to experts and leaked cellphone texts. Hunter Biden listed the idyllic Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — even claiming he owned the three-bed, four-and-a-half-bath lakefront property on a July 2018 background check form as part of a rental application. The home is also listed as his billing address for a personal credit card...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.
Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY. The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained...
Maryland man convicted in stabbing deaths of little sister, young cousins: 'The justice they deserve'
Antonio Shareek Williams, 30, is facing life in prison without parole after he was convicted of stabbing his 6-year-old sister and two young cousins to death for annoying him.
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documents
On Friday, the FBI carried out a search of President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into classified documents kept by him ahead of his appointment to office. Assistant US Attorney John Lausch is currently heading up efforts with Special Counsel Robert Hur on the case and was present during the allowed search, which yielded additional crucial records for evidence.
Michael Haight is accused of killing his wife and 5 kids in a brutal Utah familicide. Police reports suggest he had a troubling pattern of aggression toward children.
Before Michael Haight fatally shot his entire Utah family, his wife, Tausha Haight, had filed for divorce.
John Durham's secret criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not Clinton or the FBI
Special Counsel John Durham's long investigation of the FBI's probe of Russia's ties to former President Donald Trump never proved former Attorney General Bill Barr's theories that the investigation had started with anti-Trump skulduggery by the CIA and allied intelligence services, or through a conspiracy from Hillary Clinton's rival presidential campaign. But it wasn't for lack of trying, The New York Times detailed Thursday, after a monthlong review Durham's investigation. Durham is currently writing his final report after going 0 for 2 in courtroom prosecutions. The Times report answered some lingering questions from Durham's politically charged investigation, including why his top lieutenant abruptly quit...
Right-Wing Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Theories Blasted After Video Released
"Can we please dig up every person's tweet who made fun of this or cast doubt?" former Representative Adam Kinzinger tweeted Friday.
Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Police bodycam footage shows Alex Murdaugh telling police that he found his wife and son both lying face down and immediately searched for signs of life. NBC News’ Catie Beck has more details about the second day of testimony in the murder trial.Jan. 28, 2023.
newsnationnow.com
How strong is the evidence against Bryan Kohberger?
(NewsNation) — Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder breaks down the prosecution’s case against Bryan Kohberger and explores potential holes in the affidavit. Walder addresses four pieces of evidence the defense could claim is not strong enough to find Kohberger guilty, namely, the DNA evidence...
Yes, Mr. President, There Is Some There There
Crisis communications, at its core, is pretty simple: Discern where the story is going. Fully disclose the facts. Admit where mistakes were made. And do it all as quickly and thoroughly as possible.So it’s been a little confounding to watch Joe Biden’s White House deal with the discovery of classified documents from his years as vice president and in the Senate casually stored in a variety of locations, including his garage in Wilmington, Delaware, beside his prized 1967 Corvette.The impact of the first discovery, on November 2, must have been immediately apparent to Biden’s team, given the public uproar and...
newsnationnow.com
Nichols’ family lawyer challenges statement calling for ‘patience’
(NewsNation) — Antonio Romanucci, the attorney representing Tyre Nichols’ family, is challenging a statement put out by the attorney for one of the fired Memphis police officers. Attorney Blake Ballin, who represents former officer Desmond Mills Jr., released a statement Saturday calling for “caution and patience” in judging...
