Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
WKU Athletics launches fan committee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Wednesday the creation and launch of its first-ever WKU Fan Committee. The athletic department is now accepting applications from Hilltopper and Lady Topper fans to be apart of the inaugural committee that will help shape the fan experience within WKU Athletics. “We...
WBKO
Sports Connection 1-29-23: Jayleigh Steenbergen and Lane Embry
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brian Webb is back with Kaden Gaylord-Day as they break down the latest installment of district rematches around south central Kentucky. Then they talk to Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots Jayleigh Steenbergen. Later they talk to the head coach of the South Warren Lady Spartans Lane Embry.
WBKO
Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Teens attack worker at Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Three teenagers head attack against Warren Juvenile Center employee. First Post-Covid concert in Scottsville community artists series. Updated: 16 hours ago. Scottsville community artists series hosts first concert since pandemic. First post-COVID...
WBKO
Some slick spots still possible this AM!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some slick spots are still possible over secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, and even sidewalks this morning!. Wednesday looks dry and cold before another weathermaker moves in early Thursday. This could bring us one more round of wintry precip for those close to the KY border, although it will be short-lived. Otherwise, chilly temperatures continue into Thursday.
WBKO
Share your Winter Weather photos with us on Burst
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the anticipated winter weather comes into our area, anyone who has photos and videos to share with us can do so on our Burst account. Follow the link below to share with us.
WBKO
Hopkinsville’s historic Alhambra Theater prepares to celebrate 95 years
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Alhambra Theater in downtown Hopkinsville will be celebrating 95 years of entertaining the community this year. Opening on May 28, 1928, the 650-seat theater was created through a partnership between the city and Christian County which still exists to this day. For the past 47...
WBKO
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
WBKO
Another night, another round of winter weather!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new system arrives tonight with another messy mix of sleet, freezing rain, and possibly a bit of snow. Slick travel is a good bet into early Wednesday morning!. Expect a mixed bag of precip to move through Tuesday evening, creating icy travel as temps...
WBKO
First post-COVID concert held in Scottsville series
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two local musicians took the stage in one of the first post-COVID concerts in the Allen County - Scottsville Arts Council’s Community Artist Series. “We started reviving the Arts Council after COVID. We had an Americana music festival called Norro Fests, and we had several...
WBKO
Rounds of winter weather still expected!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ice accumulations will range from .10-.20″ for most, with little if any icing SE around Lake Cumberland/Dale Hollow Lake, where the precip stays mainly in the form of rain. USE CAUTION when traveling this morning! As one wintry system moves out later this morning,...
WBKO
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
WBKO
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been monitoring the winter weather system entering our region tonight. “Our snow and ice team has been monitoring the forecast since early this morning,” said Public Information Office for KYTC Wes Watt. “Later tonight we expect our more western counties to get hit first. As the system moves east then it will go into Warren County and our more eastern counties.”
WBKO
Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren Co. seeks volunteers for Hair Clinic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County is asking for the community’s help for a great cause. The organization, who serves 150 kids in Glasgow and Barren County, is hosting its second annual Hair Clinic every Thursday in February starting this week. “It...
WBKO
WRECC preps for possible outages amid winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a majority of the state prepares for incoming icy weather, a local power company is doing the same. Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations for Warren RECC, Kim Phelps, says the center stays prepared for weather like this and has trucks ready to head out.
WBKO
Multiple rounds of wintry weather coming!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures are gradually edging downward with moisture from our next system arriving tonight. This sets the stage for a mixed bag of precip overnight into early Tuesday morning. Expect moisture to overspread South-Central KY from NW to SE as Monday night wears on. For many,...
WBKO
Wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and clouds roll through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will remain dry until our next round of showers moves in around 9pm. With temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s Monday evening, freezing rain and drizzle could cause slick spots on the roadways.
WBKO
FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit a midnight high in the 40s earlier today, but temperatures will only crash from here on out. Most of today looks partly cloudy and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s before ur next frontal system arrives later this afternoon. A first alert weather day has been issued because of the hazardous winter weather expected late tonight and into early Tuesday. Moisture and warmer air will ride up and over colder air at/just above the ground to cause a period of light freezing rain (possibly mixed with sleet, esp. N of BG) to get going late Monday evening. The best chance for seeing icing/glazing comes roughly between 9pm Mon and about 6am Tue.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has now confirmed that the Glasgow Independent Schools student who was transported to the hospital Jan. 27, has died. The student was transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital, following a lockdown of the school. Glasgow Independent School District Superintendent Chad Muhlenkamp, said the...
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dollar General to vacate by May for new Justice Center
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is one step closer to breaking ground on its new Justice Center. In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot building will be built in the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company...
WBKO
Richardsville Fire Department, others respond to cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a log cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road on Monday around 1:45 p.m. Richardsville Fire Department and the Smiths Grove Fire Department were called to the fire. “Units first on the scene spoke with the home owner and confirmed there...
Comments / 0