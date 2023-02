CONCORD -- The Concord City Council Saturday morning rejected the term sheet to develop the former Concord Naval Weapons Station that had been submitted by Seeno Homes-owned Concord First Partners.The decision comprises a major setback to the group of developers involved in the Concord Naval Weapons Station project.The project has been the biggest issue in Concord since the Navy abandoned the site in 1999. If it comes to fruition, it would likely be the largest housing development in the Bay Area or at least one of the largest.Now that the city no longer has an exclusive negotiating agreement with Concord...

CONCORD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO