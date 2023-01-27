Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Snow much fun
Iowa Lakeside Lab hosts family friendly event for Winter Games. Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting everyone to slide into some fun. The Sunday of the University of Okoboji Winter Games is a little quieter, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, and Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting one and all to join in on the fun with their annual Soup and Slide event set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
nwestiowa.com
GriefShare will meet Tuesdays in Sibley
SIBLEY—Grief can be an overwhelming experience for many as they adjust to loss. First Presbyterian Church in Sibley is offering the GriefShare program to provide support to those coping with grief, led by member Dean Popkes and youth pastor Jordan Geffre. “We realize it may be hard for you...
nwestiowa.com
Lighting up the night
Burning of the Greens and Fireworks wraps up Saturday’s lineup. While the Firework Extravaganza and the Burning of the Greens hasn’t always been a part of the University of Okoboji Winter Games, they have been an integral part of the celebration for many years. “The first year for...
KCRG.com
‘It’s really like the 4th of July’ - Okoboji Winter Games brings thousands to the area
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It’s one of the community’s biggest events of the year not to mention the largest event of the winter season. The games started 43 years ago as a way to encourage people to visit the area in the off-season. Each year, the games draw nearly...
Winter games are underway in Okoboji
More than 50 competitors from several states across the Midwest come to West Lake Okoboji to compete.
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien Conservation Board mandates time clocks
SUTHERLAND—Even with no birds present, feathers got ruffled at the start of the regular O’Brien County Conservation Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 over the issue of how to keep track of employee work time. During old business, board chair Tom Konz proposed requiring all employees to clock...
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
nwestiowa.com
Moon River Auto takes off on former family property
DOON—Sometimes things have a funny way of turning out. Moon River Auto, founded by Dalton Lems in 2013, was running out of room as a salvage business and needed to relocate to a property that could handle its volume of parts inventory. “My dad used to own the original...
kiwaradio.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan School Board To Review Applications For Superintendent Position Monday
Sibley, Iowa — The superintendent of the Sibley-Ocheydan Community School District has tendered his resignation, and the Sibley-Ocheyedan School Board is seeking his replacement. Kyle Grimes is the chair of the school board. He says Superintendent James Craig’s last day is June 30th. Grimes talks about their timeline...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man charged for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The arrest of Javier Antonio Guzman stemmed from a report from a store owner that Guzman was being loud and rowdy in...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation talks management plans
SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board heard strategic planning recommendations for three properties at a special session on Jan. 5. Director Travis Scott and operations supervisor Mark Wilson recommended management actions and addressed concerns associated with the Mill Creek Wildlife Area, Litka Wildlife Area and Weale Wildlife Area. Mill...
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man violates contact order
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrested of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from him contacting a woman he is not to have contact with and asking for her to pick him up from a bar, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hires HR, safety manager
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center will soon have Josh Mork help with not only human resource tasks but also safety once he begins May 1 as the human resources and safety manager. As Sioux Center Utilities manager Murray Hulstein explained at the Jan. 12 city council meeting that...
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term
Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
marshallradio.net
Tractor rear-ended by semi-truck on Hwy 59 north of Slayton
SLAYTON, MN – A farm tractor was rear-ended by a semi-truck Monday morning on Highway 59 north of Slayton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:40 Monday morning, a 1990 International Hydro-186 Tractor and a 2006 Peterbilt 549 Semi-truck were traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County north of Slayton. Near the intersection with 141.
