The Edmonton Oilers’ next game isn’t until Feb. 7 and with so much downtime, the burning question of “Are the Oilers going to trade for another defenceman?” will surely ramp up from now until then. A player known to be on their radar is Montreal Canadiens’ defenceman Joel Edmundson, who left a game early on Jan. 26, and the Canadiens announced a day later that the blueliner was listed only as day-to-day.
NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast booth of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin were preparing to send viewers to the studio for the first intermission of Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs when an unexpected guest arrived: Wayne Gretzky. The Hall of Famer surprised Beninati and Laughlin...
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in hot pursuit of disgruntled wing Jae Crowder for months now, and things have begun to intensify further. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have granted Crowder permission to speak with the Bucks. That is certainly a rarity for any target, but perhaps the Bucks want to get a better idea of where exactly Crowder is at in his conditioning and how he would feel about a trade to Milwaukee, given that he has not yet played in a game this season.
For the second time in six years, the NFL team from the city of Philadelphia is headed to the Super Bowl. And things keep getting better for the Eagles. It’s been an impressive season for head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. The club tied for the best record in the league (14) in 2022. The Birds vanquished the visiting Giants (38-7) and 49ers (31-7) in the playoffs by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles will play on Super Sunday for the second time in six years.
David Jiricek has gone through a whirlwind of a season so far in 2022-23. It started with hearing his name called sixth overall at the NHL Draft in Montreal. From there, Jiricek has done nothing but exceed every expectation thrown his way. He competed in the Traverse City prospect’s tournament. He was one of the last cuts at Blue Jackets’ training camp before being sent to the AHL. He got called up to play in two NHL games.
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game.
