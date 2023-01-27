The Milwaukee Bucks have been in hot pursuit of disgruntled wing Jae Crowder for months now, and things have begun to intensify further. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have granted Crowder permission to speak with the Bucks. That is certainly a rarity for any target, but perhaps the Bucks want to get a better idea of where exactly Crowder is at in his conditioning and how he would feel about a trade to Milwaukee, given that he has not yet played in a game this season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO