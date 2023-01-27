Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Porterville Recorder
Wild Boy: Springville native's film based on background to be screened locally
Wild Boys is a film directed and co-written by Morten Forland, together with native Springville resident Vincent Catalina, who co-wrote and stars in the film with other Springville residents. Wild Boys will be screened at the Springville Veterans Memorial Building on Friday, February 17, at 7:30 p.m., and at the...
Food truck corner offers fine dining and live entertainment for residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The hottest place to eat in Bakersfield doesn’t have linen napkins or sterling flatware, and it doesn’t require reservations. It’s a lot on the corner of Rosedale and Calloway lined with food trucks, unofficially named “SoCal-Food-Truck-Park.” The trucks offer a wide variety of food options, including tamales, sliders, funnel cakes, shrimp […]
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
'Killing County' docu-series focusing on Kern County to premiere on Hulu
A new docu-series coming out on Hulu next month will be centered around the Bakersfield Police Department and the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez.
Vacant building damaged by fire Saturday afternoon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vacant building caught fire Saturday afternoon just southwest of Memorial Hospital. The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. in a building near 33rd and San Dimas streets. Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Brian Bowman said the structure has previously burned and code enforcement has been out several times in the […]
Storm system could bring rain, potential for snow flurries through passes in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm system making its way through the San Joaquin Valley on Sunday could bring rain and up to 2 inches of snow in Kern County mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday for Tehachapi and […]
Where Is Damacio Diaz Now? He's Featured in 'Killing County' on Hulu
The latest true crime docuseries from ABC News Studios is Killing County, which arrives on Hulu on Feb. 3. The docuseries, which is being executive produced by Colin Kaepernick, follows a tale of corruption in a California police department. The primary subject of the documentary is the victim, Jorge Ramirez, Jr. The series explores how his family was affected by the corruption, but it also focuses on a former police detective named Damacio Diaz.
Bakersfield Californian
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
KMPH.com
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — The Visalia Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Friday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenues for a two-vehicle collision. It is unknown the total number of people involved but officers say three people were taken to the...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Missing person found dead in Kings County canal
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia on Friday, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California
Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
Two dead following head on collision in Kings County, CHP says
California Highway Patrol officers got the call just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Elder Avenues.
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
Wrongful death claim filed in 2-year-old girl’s drowning
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in July has filed a wrongful death claim against the city and county alleging failure to “timely send” first responders contributed to the child’s death. The claim, which must be filed before a lawsuit can be brought against a government agency, seeks damages […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced to state prison for DUI collision
On Jan. 24, Buhl, 45, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison for a DUI crash that took the life of motorcyclist Bolin, 55. The incident occurred in 2020, just a year before a prior DUI conviction from Buhl. Buhl has prior DUI convictions from 1997, 2014 and 2019.
