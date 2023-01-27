Read full article on original website
Nelly Furtado Teases Musical Comeback With Possible Madonna Collab
Nelly Furtado is back. The “Promiscuous” singer took to TikTok to share a video of herself in the recording studio, tagging Madonna in the caption, possibly hinting a future collab between the two. In the video, Madonna appears first, blowing a kiss to the camera as Timbaland‘s “Give...
Jennifer Lopez Wakes up "The Block" With Full Fringe '70s Blowout
Jennifer Lopez is known to serve some of the most iconic hairstyles, but her recent reveal of a fringed blowout look raises the invisible stakes even higher. Lopez took to her Instagram in a three-part swipe through showing off her non-fussy fringe bangs that were cut into her expensive brunette locks. For 2023, this is a perfect swing for JLo as she has been in a full glamour/wedding stage promoting her new “Shotgun Wedding” film. The new eyebrow-grazing fringe for the star doesn’t skim on the lengths and delivers everything it needs to give in body and volume, making the entire look a 10/10. However, as this look was for a campaign with the fashion brand Coach, Lopez’s moment very well may be a wig, so please wait to get scissor happy.
Doja Cat to Release New Album in 2023
It’s been confirmed that Doja Cat will be releasing a new album sometime this year. The singer got candid in her latest interview with Variety, revealing an album is on the way; however, a tour is unlikely for the time being. “I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “But I do want to make sure that everything I’m doing right now in terms of recording is solidified before I make any decisions. The baby hasn’t been born yet.”
What Jimin of BTS Wore for Dior's FW23 Menswear Show
BTS member Jimin was one of the most highly-anticipated guests at Dior‘s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show this season. As a result, the K-pop star gave fans a little look inside the preparations behind his attendance at the show, starting with the decisions behind his outfit. Initially seen wearing white printed jeans with an oversized sweater vest, Jimin opted for an almost full monochrome look, wearing a grey blazer and trousers, paired with grey boots and a brown turtleneck.
Alicia Silverstone Recreates This Iconic 'Clueless' Scene
Alicia Silverstone is bringing the ’90s back. The actor, who famously played Cher in Clueless, recreated a scene from the 1995 film for a Rakuten Super Bowl ad. “Don’t bug,” she says referencing her iconic line. “Your girl is back.” In the 15-second ad, Silverstone is rockin’ the classic yellow plaid two-piece matching set.
Artist Coyote Park Explores Queer Love and Entanglements in 'I Love You Like Mirrors Do'
On February 2, New York City‘s Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art will host its opening ceremony for artist Coyote Park‘s solo show I Love You Like Mirrors Do. The first installment of the Interventions series, the Leslie-Lohman Museum and Park offer a fresh interpretation of the establishment’s 25,000 inspirational works. Park’s installment features photographs and a new film that explores their ”deep bonds – between loved ones, lands of origin, diasporas, and queer, trans and Indigenous kin,” read the exclusive press release.
ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard's "Iconic Classic" Collection Revives 2000s Recklessness
Danish labels ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard have unveiled a brand new collaboration as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Serving as the fourth installment between the two, the “Iconic Classics” unisex collection is a homage to the early aughts and rebelliousness unfastened. To deliver strong storytelling, reminiscent...
Paris Hilton Taps Into Marilyn Monroe Era, Revealing Iconic Platinum Curls
Paris Hilton has been full of surprises lately. After announcing the birth of her baby boy, the cultural icon has yet another message for us: “Blondes have more fun.” Revealing her short, platinum bob hairstyle, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. Over the years of hair moments, we’ve seen many...
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023 Delivers Romance and Rock 'n' Roll
Paco Rabanne‘s Pre-Fall 2023 collection is a masterclass in creating a harmonious marriage between aesthetics as its latest presentation delivers soft grunge with a heavy touch of glam. The carefully curated range is a mélange patterns and fabrics as leopard mini-skirts are paired with romantic lace shirts accented with...
