Wild Boy: Springville native's film based on background to be screened locally

'Killing County' docu-series focusing on Kern County to premiere on Hulu
A new docu-series coming out on Hulu next month will be centered around the Bakersfield Police Department and the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez.
Bakersfield Californian
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting
GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Hanford Sentinel
More than 100 people gather to launch Carnegie Museum's Portuguese history exhibit
A display featuring the Portuguese history of Kings County at the Carnegie Museum in Hanford opened to the public Thursday night with a reception gathering of more than 100 people. The museum is open to the public from Friday to Sunday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and is located...
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
Porterville Recorder
Porterville's second dispensary, Cannabis Culture Club, now open
Porterville's second cannabis dispensary is now open. Cannabis Culture Club at the corner of Main and Putnam held a soft opening a week ago Friday and has been open for the past week. The dispensary will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. a week from today, Saturday, February 4.
Two dead following head on collision in Kings County, CHP says
California Highway Patrol officers got the call just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Elder Avenues.
Man, 65 convicted in decades-old Tulare County case
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury convicted a 65-year-old man of child molestation in a Tulare County Superior Courtroom Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Patrick McNeil, age 65, originally of Lindsay was convicted in a decades-old case. According to the DA in 1993, Tulare County law enforcement […]
Tulare County sheriff calls for death penalty in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is calling for the death penalty for those responsible for the murders of six people in Goshen.
1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia on Friday, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the […]
thesungazette.com
BASKETBALL Marauders run up the score on Trailblazers
Sophomore Ty Baxter records 16 points in fourth quarter and career high total to lead the Monache Marauders to a 74-63 victory over the Golden West Trailblazers. PORTERVILLE– The Monache Marauders defeated the Golden West Trailblazers for the second time in league play after sophomore Ty Baxter scored a career-high 24 points.
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
Visalia Police ask for help in deadly drug deal shooting
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for assistance in a 2020 incident in which officers say a person was shot and killed following a drug deal. Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, regarding […]
Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
