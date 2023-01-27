Read full article on original website
NWS releases report on Tue, Jan 24th tornado outbreak
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued their report on the Tuesday, January 24th tornado outbreak. The tornadoes began in the Houston area, and the line of thunderstorm continued producing cyclones into southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, which is what this report covers. According to investigators, there were...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 30th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Weather Service finds Orange County had two tornadoes Tuesday
The National Weather Service Lake Charles has now determined there were two tornadoes in Orange County on Tuesday and one in Jefferson County. The largest of the three tornadoes, known as the Orange tornado, had a 13.37 mile-long path with a 500-yard width and was rated as an EF2 with an estimated top speed of 120 mph, according to the National Weather Service Lake Charles' Damage Survey.
Mary Lester Sears
Mary Lester Sears, 90, of Hillister, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will begin 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. service time on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville with a 3 p.m. burial in Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery in Pt. Neches, Texas. Officiating will be Brother Rusty West and Brother Dan Alphine. Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Morin, Neal Smith, Cody Tomplait, Cade Tomplait, Drake Tomplait, and Bron Melvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Tomplait and Randy Tomplait.
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
NWS Maps Tornadoes Path
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles Louisiana has conducted January 24 storm surveys across Jefferson & Orange counties in Southeast Texas, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes in Southwest Louisiana, with the survey results below. Survey Summary:. An EF-1 tornado touched down just south of Highway 73, and tracked into...
ATM stolen in Jasper, possible parts of it found in NW Jasper County
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says parts of an automatic teller machine discovered on Saturday afternoon could possibly be from an ATM that was stolen the night before in Jasper. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said the ATM was stolen from a game room near the...
Constable says scammer posing as a local business
Jasper County Precinct 1 Constable Jimmy Hensarling warned over the weekend that a scammer is posing as a local business, and he says the scammer tried to target him along with other people. According to Hensarling, he and others received a Facebook message claiming to be from Pop’s Kajun Kitchen...
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of assault in the first degree. Court documents allege that on January 13th, Plummer knowingly caused serious physical injury to another person by striking that person and breaking the victim’s nose. Plummer entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear at a counsel status hearing on January 30th and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
Beaumont police train with virtual simulations
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”
Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”. Westlake, Louisiana – In recent months, egg prices have continued to rise in what some are calling “eggflation.” A look at current prices at one of the local chain grocery stores in Southwest Louisiana shows 1 dozen eggs ranging in price between $4.60 and $7.00 depending on brand and egg size.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
Man charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Carter Osborn speaks publicly for the first time
BEAUMONT, Texas — Carter Osborn was 6 years old when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the incident, Osborn was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Darrell Brown Jr. is the...
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
