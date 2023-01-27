ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

thesungazette.com

Homeless settle into Tulare camp

At the Jan. 17 Tulare City Council meeting, members of the council approved the rules and regulations in preparation for opening the Tulare Cares Temporary Encampment Area. After purchasing the two acre parcel of land last September, the city opened the door to the encampment on Jan. 25 allowing the first 37 individuals to move in, and away from the Union Pacific Railroad. This is a groundbreaking endeavor for all parties involved.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare PD: 3 wanted for stealing from golf course

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department officials say they are actively looking for three individuals for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and beverages from a golf course. Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at around 3:00 a.m., three suspects entered the property of the Tulare Golf Course and stole approximately […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing person found dead in Kings County canal

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia on Friday, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man, 65 convicted in decades-old Tulare County case

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury convicted a 65-year-old man of child molestation in a Tulare County Superior Courtroom Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Patrick McNeil, age 65, originally of Lindsay was convicted in a decades-old case. According to the DA in 1993, Tulare County law enforcement […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced to state prison for DUI collision

On Jan. 24, Buhl, 45, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison for a DUI crash that took the life of motorcyclist Bolin, 55. The incident occurred in 2020, just a year before a prior DUI conviction from Buhl. Buhl has prior DUI convictions from 1997, 2014 and 2019.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Wrongful death claim filed in 2-year-old girl’s drowning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in July has filed a wrongful death claim against the city and county alleging failure to “timely send” first responders contributed to the child’s death. The claim, which must be filed before a lawsuit can be brought against a government agency, seeks damages […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

