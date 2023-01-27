Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
More workers are trying to unionize in St. Louis. A shift in the tide for labor?
ST. LOUIS — Following decades of declines in union membership, the region is seeing an upswing in workplaces attempting to organize. In the central Midwest, 50 private sector workplaces were certified for union representation last year, the highest number since 2012, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of National Labor Relations Board data.
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
KMOV
East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
Voters could approve commission to update St. Louis city charter
Voters will decide on a proposal in April that could give them a larger say in St. Louis City government through a commission to review the city charter.
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
saucemagazine.com
London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark
Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
3 LGBTQ Bars in St. Louis' Grove Threatened by Caller
A caller claiming to be "the Joker" said Saturday he was going to shoot up the bars
KMOV
Marco’s Pizza coming soon to Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) - Marco’s Pizza is bringing its $47 billion pizza empire to Ballwin. Marco’s will open its sixth area store on Monday, February 13 at 15003 Manchester Road. Marco’s prides itself on using only fresh ingredients and pizza dough that is made daily at each of...
$90M mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment development opens in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A $90 million mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment complex built on the site of a former parking lot at a MetroLink station is now fully open after years of construction. The Expo at Forest Park development in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood opened its second seven-story apartment building in December,...
KMOV
East St. Louis mayor says PD chief retired not fired
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis said former police chief Kendall Perry retired, contradicting reports stating Perry was fired. On Thursday, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III issued the following press release:. “East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief...
Police: Child shot in south St. Louis
Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child.
St. Louis suburb’s ’15-minute-city’ plan gets international attention
ST. LOUIS — A plan to transform a St. Louis suburb into a “15-minute city” is getting worldwide recognition. The Guardian is featuring the O’Fallon, Illinois 20-year development plan. What is it? Simply put, people living in O’Fallon, Illinois, should have everything they need within a...
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
stlpublicradio.org
Former police chief wasn’t fired, East St. Louis mayor says. He ‘effectively retired’
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III announced in a press release Thursday that the city’s police chief, Kendall Perry, has “officially retired” from police department. But in an interview with the Belleville News-Democrat on Wednesday,...
stlpublicradio.org
FEMA and community advocates want Metro East residents to review preliminary flood maps
Some Metro East residents may be mapped into a new flood zone — one that could require homeowners to purchase flood insurance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency held four open houses in various Metro East communities over the past two weeks to showcase the agency’s preliminary flood-risk maps for the area.
977wmoi.com
State Farm Not Issuing New Auto Policies on Older Kias and Hyundais in St. Louis Region
Bloomington-based insurer State Farm reportedly is refusing to issue new auto policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of the vehicles remain high. The report comes after news of a surge in thefts of older Kia and Hyundai cars around the country. The vehicles lack an immobilizer, a common part that prevents car thieves from bypassing the ignition system. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Progressive Insurance also has suspended policies for the vehicles.
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
Videos showing beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health professionals
ST. LOUIS — Everyone will grieve and process the video that captured the gruesome beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis differently, including police officers. Sgt. Donnell Walters with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and president of the Ethical Society of Police, told 5...
KMOV
St. Louis nonprofit becomes latest victim of Kia car thefts
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Annie Malone Crisis Center caught a thief stealing one of its vehicles just before midnight Thursday. The nonprofit’s CEO, Keisha Lee, told News 4 the vehicle is a silver 2017 Kia Soul that was donated in 2021. This is the second incident in...
See Inside a Neglected St. Louis Mausoleum, But There’s Good News
This has become a lonely and neglected place, but it didn't used to be that way. You can see inside what was a neglected St. Louis, Missouri mausoleum. The good news is that this story might just have a happy ending. My first thought upon seeing video of this place...
