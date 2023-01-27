ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More workers are trying to unionize in St. Louis. A shift in the tide for labor?

ST. LOUIS — Following decades of declines in union membership, the region is seeing an upswing in workplaces attempting to organize. In the central Midwest, 50 private sector workplaces were certified for union representation last year, the highest number since 2012, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of National Labor Relations Board data.
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis

The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark

Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
Marco’s Pizza coming soon to Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) - Marco’s Pizza is bringing its $47 billion pizza empire to Ballwin. Marco’s will open its sixth area store on Monday, February 13 at 15003 Manchester Road. Marco’s prides itself on using only fresh ingredients and pizza dough that is made daily at each of...
East St. Louis mayor says PD chief retired not fired

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis said former police chief Kendall Perry retired, contradicting reports stating Perry was fired. On Thursday, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III issued the following press release:. “East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief...
State Farm Not Issuing New Auto Policies on Older Kias and Hyundais in St. Louis Region

Bloomington-based insurer State Farm reportedly is refusing to issue new auto policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of the vehicles remain high. The report comes after news of a surge in thefts of older Kia and Hyundai cars around the country. The vehicles lack an immobilizer, a common part that prevents car thieves from bypassing the ignition system. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Progressive Insurance also has suspended policies for the vehicles.
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting

One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
St. Louis nonprofit becomes latest victim of Kia car thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Annie Malone Crisis Center caught a thief stealing one of its vehicles just before midnight Thursday. The nonprofit’s CEO, Keisha Lee, told News 4 the vehicle is a silver 2017 Kia Soul that was donated in 2021. This is the second incident in...
