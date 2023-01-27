Read full article on original website
Related
Why $4 per gallon gas this spring isn’t out of the question
GasBuddy predicts the national average could hit $4 again in a couple of months. The price is up more than 13% nationally over the past month.
News 12
AAA predicts gas prices will drop
AAA is predicting that gas prices are going to drop. The organization says it's because there just isn't as much demand for gas as there was during the holidays when prices went up. Over the weekend, prices fell more than a cent, making the national average $3.28.
WCNC
Gas prices surge as inflation eases: What's causing it?
Gas prices are again on the rise, surging nearly $1 per gallon in some places. With inflation starting to ease, what's driving the price increase?
Albany Herald
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher. The national average for regular gas jumped to $3.51 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA. Although...
notebookcheck.net
Real electric car charging costs creep back above the price to fuel gas vehicles
The latest EV charging cost comparison against the fueling of gas vehicles made with the Anderson Economic Group's real-world methodology brings bad news for midrange electric car owners for the first time in 18 months. The direct expenditures to travel 100 miles in a midrange gas-powered car last quarter were US$11.29, whereas even with a predominantly home charging schedule, it took the average electric car driver US$11.60 to cover the same distance.
Gas Price Hikes: Expect ‘Little Good News’ as Costs Increase for Fifth Week
At the start of 2022, steadily increasing gas prices throughout the U.S. were just beginning, culminating in the highest recorded average price of $5.016 in June 2022. Drivers are hoping it's not...
