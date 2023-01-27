ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

AAA predicts gas prices will drop

AAA is predicting that gas prices are going to drop. The organization says it's because there just isn't as much demand for gas as there was during the holidays when prices went up. Over the weekend, prices fell more than a cent, making the national average $3.28.
Albany Herald

Why gas prices are surging this month

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher. The national average for regular gas jumped to $3.51 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA. Although...
notebookcheck.net

Real electric car charging costs creep back above the price to fuel gas vehicles

The latest EV charging cost comparison against the fueling of gas vehicles made with the Anderson Economic Group's real-world methodology brings bad news for midrange electric car owners for the first time in 18 months. The direct expenditures to travel 100 miles in a midrange gas-powered car last quarter were US$11.29, whereas even with a predominantly home charging schedule, it took the average electric car driver US$11.60 to cover the same distance.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy