ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case

By Laura Hancock, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 65

Ron Burgundy
3d ago

Nah, just call me! I will testify that I was with you and you were definitely NOT high at the time in exchange for a reasonable amount of marijuana for my troubles

Reply(2)
20
Black Swamp
3d ago

yep this bill needs to pass, I can smoke today, but if I get pulled over in I'll say 20 days, I would test positive...... Ohio is fighting in the wrong direction...... let go of all the waisted money and pass the bills needed to stop

Reply
9
Tony Dunlap
3d ago

Impaired is impaired, regardless of the reason... People are different, and have different tolerances. You can be "impaired" through lack of sleep even.

Reply(5)
10
Related
hometownstations.com

Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Politicians, education officials condemn Ohio couple who run neo-Nazi home school group on Telegram

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Politicians and education officials are condemning an Ohio couple accused of running a neo-Nazi home-schooling group on social media with 2,600 followers. Antifascist researchers known as the Anonymous Comrades Collective first identified the couple, who participated in a neo-Nazi podcast under the names Mr. and Mrs. Saxon, as Logan and Katja Lawrence of Upper Sandusky in Wyandot County. The group’s work was the nexus for a story about the couple in Vice News.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial

Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
OHIO STATE
wtae.com

Legal moonshine? Ohio state senator wants to see it happen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might not need to hide your homemade hooch in Ohio much longer, if one state senator has any say in it. Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction is the primary sponsor for a bill that would allow the distilling, serving and shipping of privately made liquor without a permit.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio lawmakers propose extending working hours for teens on school nights

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Conservative lawmakers in Ohio want to allow teens to work longer hours on school nights. According to one Republican Senator, teen workers in Ohio should be permitted to work until 9 p.m. on school nights. Currently, section 4109.07 of the Ohio Revised Code only allows teens to work until 7 p.m.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy