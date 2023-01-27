Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case

Read full article on original website
Ron Burgundy
3d ago
Nah, just call me! I will testify that I was with you and you were definitely NOT high at the time in exchange for a reasonable amount of marijuana for my troubles
Reply(2)
20
Black Swamp
3d ago
yep this bill needs to pass, I can smoke today, but if I get pulled over in I'll say 20 days, I would test positive...... Ohio is fighting in the wrong direction...... let go of all the waisted money and pass the bills needed to stop
Reply
9
Tony Dunlap
3d ago
Impaired is impaired, regardless of the reason... People are different, and have different tolerances. You can be "impaired" through lack of sleep even.
Reply(5)
10
wvxu.org
Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries build businesses while preparing for full legalization
Andrew Rayburn truly began believing in medical cannabis in 2015, when an attorney friend was in hospice following a long fight with multiple myeloma. The cancer had erased much of the friend’s appetite, and led to many sleepless nights. That all changed when he tried marijuana for the first time in his life.
More revelations in public records about astronomical payouts for MetroHealth execs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth plans to pay four executives $50,000 to $100,000 each in bonuses if they stay on through this year. And the embattled health system agreed in December to pay a former executive her 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she resigned. We’re talking about golden...
wyso.org
Ohio officials react to reports of Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children. The reports have...
hometownstations.com
Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
Politicians, education officials condemn Ohio couple who run neo-Nazi home school group on Telegram
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Politicians and education officials are condemning an Ohio couple accused of running a neo-Nazi home-schooling group on social media with 2,600 followers. Antifascist researchers known as the Anonymous Comrades Collective first identified the couple, who participated in a neo-Nazi podcast under the names Mr. and Mrs. Saxon, as Logan and Katja Lawrence of Upper Sandusky in Wyandot County. The group’s work was the nexus for a story about the couple in Vice News.
SNAP Schedule: When Ohio Direction Card Benefits Are Sent in February
Ohio residents who qualify for food stamps, now known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last...
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Nazi Homeschool Network Under Investigation by Ohio’s Department of Education
The Department of Education in Ohio is investigating the openly antisemitic and racist Nazi homeschooling group with thousands of members being operated by a couple from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, an official at the department told VICE News. On Sunday, VICE News and the Huffington Post reported that Logan and Katja...
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus gun laws in effect after AG Yost argued “Civil War child soldiers” were allowed guns
When Ohio Attorney General David Yost went judge shopping to permanently ban Columbus City Council’s effort to enact even the mildest of gun safety laws, the Free Press was certain the Fairfield County judge he found would side with the State of Ohio. Many were confused or not paying...
Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial
Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
wtae.com
Legal moonshine? Ohio state senator wants to see it happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might not need to hide your homemade hooch in Ohio much longer, if one state senator has any say in it. Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction is the primary sponsor for a bill that would allow the distilling, serving and shipping of privately made liquor without a permit.
Indiana State Sen. Ford Signs 2 Cannabis Bills, Calls For Discussion Prompted By Law Enforcement
State Senator Jon Ford (R) recently supported two marijuana-related bills in the Hoosier State where possession is illegal though there is support for both recreational and medical legalization. Ford explained that he become interested in this legislation when a member of law enforcement approached him and brought the confusing issue...
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to give State of the State address Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time since being elected to his second term, Gov. Mike DeWine is giving his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Ohio General Assembly at noon on Tuesday. You can watch his speech live inside this story or...
bgindependentmedia.org
Land & Liberty Coalition wants property owners to retain rights to put solar, wind power on their acreage
Tony Zartman is familiar with the cautionary tales told by those opposed to wind farms – they would cause cows to stop producing milk and cause children to have autism. “None of that’s come to fruition,” said Zartman, whose county has 255 wind turbines, the most in any Ohio county.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio lawmakers propose extending working hours for teens on school nights
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Conservative lawmakers in Ohio want to allow teens to work longer hours on school nights. According to one Republican Senator, teen workers in Ohio should be permitted to work until 9 p.m. on school nights. Currently, section 4109.07 of the Ohio Revised Code only allows teens to work until 7 p.m.
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
YAHOO!
Opinion: Ohio has a long history of safe, responsible oil and gas development
An opinion piece published Jan. 22 in the Enquirer is riddled with misrepresentations about Ohio’s essential oil and natural gas industry, as well as misplaced fear about a newly passed bill, House Bill 507. Here are the facts: In 2011, Ohio’s General Assembly approved oil and gas development under...
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
2.2 million Ohioans volunteer their time during the pandemic - new census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Well done, Ohio. During the pandemic’s peak, 2,255,303 formal volunteers, aged 16 and older, contributed 165.9 million hours of service through organizations, worth an economic value of $4.5 billion, according to AmeriCorps and the U.S. Census Bureau research. Additionally, 41.75% of residents donated $25 or more...
