ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Gorgon City, Mau P & More

By Katie Bain
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

This week in dance music: we dug deep on the new app helping choreographers get paid, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announced a forthcoming orchestral album, Detroit’s Movement festival announced the phase one lineup for its 2023 show, we spoke with SG Lewis on the occasion of his new album, out today (Jan. 27), and we surveyed a bunch of DJ on how they manage their hard earned cash.

And, as you’ve likely already guessed, there is indeed more. Let’s dig in.

Gorgon City, “Rumblah”

Are you ready for a b-side rumbler? Gorgon City ’s latest release “Rumblah” is exactly that to the U.K. duo’s 2022 vocal-chop head knocker “Sidewindah” — but that doesn’t mean it’s any less strong. Rather, it’s deeper, darker; the kind of thing you’d play to a warehouse of heads in the wee hours of the night when the rave is at its most depraved.

“Like ‘Sidewindah,’ ‘Rumblah’ is an ode to the music that we grew up listening to; d&b, jungle, garage and grime,” Gorgon City tells Billboard. “We’ve really been enjoying going back to our roots with our recent club releases, and it’s been heavily influencing the production of our next album. We hope everyone enjoys the track. We’ve loved rumbling bass-bins with it over the last few months!” – KAT BEIN

Melle Brown feat. Loie, “Night Drift”

Since its launch in 2018, Monki’s &Friends record label has become a solid platform for highlighting emerging dance talent in the U.K. space, counting among its catalog up-and-comers such as Meg Ward, t e s t p r e s s, and Flaurese. Its next release comes from London’s Melle Brown, who debuted on &Friends last spring with “One More Chance” and followed that up with the Annie Mac-featuring “Feel About You,” one of Billboard ’s top dance songs of 2022 .

Brown’s new single, “Night Drift,” continues her string of warm house gems. Its stomping percussion, buzzing bassline and strobing synths set the nocturnal scene before blooming into swirling, smoky dreaminess filled with Loie’s sensual vocals and twinkling piano riffs. “Night Drift” is both cozy and freeing in its search for bright lights and feeling the wind in your hair, with a vibe shift that feels like finally breaking free of traffic on your own night drive and seeing only open road ahead. As Loie sings, “Keep drivin’.” — KRYSTAL RODRIGUEZ

Bonobo & Jacques Green, “Fold”

The eternally consistent Bonobo returns today with a track that falls neatly into the Bonobo oeuvre. Twinkly, sophisticated and built around a breathy pitched up vocal sample and a heavy kickdrum that land at opposing ends of the soft/hard spectrum, “Fold” is a collaboration from Bonobo (real name: Simon Green) and Canadian producer Jacques Greene, (whose real name, in a shocking twist, is actually Phil.)

“Phil was in L.A. and stopped by for a coffee and studio hang,” Bonobo says. “We made the bulk of the track that day. We each played a few various versions in our DJ sets over the summer (I even dropped it in a live show once) and made some decisions on how to finish it. It’s been going down really well in my DJ sets. Excited to get it out there finally.”

“Fold” drops at an auspicious moment for Bonobo — who next weekend is up for a pair of Grammys, for best dance/electronic recording and best dance album. With seven nominations to his name, but nary a win, we’ve got to say we’re rooting for him. — KATIE BAIN

Junior Sanchez feat. Nez, “Hit It”

House veteran Junior Sanchez returns to Defected Records with a sure dancefloor hit to start the new year, “Hit It” featuring Nez, made to jack up your heart rate and break a sweat. Sanchez builds a tightly knit rhythm teeming with perky synth stabs, fast-shuffling percussion and vocal whoops, which all unravel into a blurry peaktime frenzy. Meanwhile, Nez raps with a fun, dynamic flow that matches the production’s party-starting energy beat for beat. Sanchez says “Hit It” pulls from classic New York and Chicago house as well as Detroit techno— “as if Masters at Work had a jam session with Carl Craig,” he says, “and add Chicago’s young hero Nez’s unique style of rapping … The record is a snapshot of what was, what’s now & what’s tomorrow!”

The music video for “Hit It” was directed by Jamel Rankins (a.k.a. producer Blaqwell), who combined traditional design, illustration and editing techniques with AI systems to create a visual inspired by artist Ernie Barnes’ 1976 painting The Sugar Shack , which appeared in the end credits of American television sitcom Good Times . “This imagery had a big impact on both myself and Junior growing up on the East Coast of the U.S.,” says Rankins. “With this spirit in mind, I aimed to create something visually unique, rooted in the culture, and in line with the vibe of the track — the vibe of house music.” — K.R.

Juuku feat. Gianni Taylor , “Moonlight”

The thought of moonlight streaming through a window or lighting your lovers face can conjure feelings of quiet tenderness, and Juuku’s latest single does start with a bit of sensitivity. In the end, though, it harnesses more of a “the full moon makes people go all out” kind of vibe.

“This song to me represents capturing a beautiful moment of energy at night — one of the very first moments I was introduced to electronic music live,” the mysterious Juuku, who’s shrouded in shadow in most of his PR photos, says. “The energy, the people around me, and the type of world that I was brought into, and how magical it felt during that very first time.”

Its vibrant and colorful synths sing ecstatic over a quicktime beat. “Moonlight” serves as the first single from Juuku’s forthcoming EP Lavender Dreams and Scarlett Nightmares, set to be released on Dim Mak.
“This EP … represents the two sides of the spectrum that encompass the universe I’m building,” he says. “I have synesthesia, which in my case [means] I can see colors when I listen to music, especially when I create it. It’s either in the tone of purple (lavender), or in the tone of red (scarlet). These two colors represent the two different colors that my music encompasses, and this EP is the gateway to this universe I call my own.”

What color is “Moonlight?” Listen and decide for yourself. – K. Bein

Mau P, “Gimme That Bounce”

Tech house’s young prince Mau P today drops the followup to his 2022 monster hit “Drugs From Amsterdam.” Such followups are never easy, but with this new one the Dutch producer extends both his sound and credibility, with the production indeed bouncing along at a peaktime clip, until Mau P slows down the entire operations to nearly a full halt before once again pressing go. Out via Insomniac Records and made of the same DNA as “Drugs From Amsterdam” — one of our 50 best dance tracks of 2022 — “Gimme Dat Bounce” is dark but not heavy, tech-house-ey but not paint by numbers, and generally just stylish, solid and a sign of Mau P’s likely staying power.

“When working on “Gimme That Bounce” my goal was to catch people off guard and get them locked into an instant groove,” the producer says. “With it being the follow-up to ‘Drugs From Amsterdam,’ I wanted to dive deeper into that big sound but still bring something new to the table. When I stumbled upon an old recording of myself, where I was talking about ‘that bounce,’ every piece of the puzzle fell into place.” — K. Bain

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. As it gains in streams, it notches the biggest worldwide streaming week for a soloist, and the second-greatest week overall, since the Global 200 began in September 2020. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 01/30/2023 The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world,...
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: JVKE Scores His First Top 10 Hit With ‘Golden Hour’

As a prodigious young singer-songwriter and popular social media personality, Jacob Lawson has grown a devoted following over his past few years as a recording artist. But this week is something of a coronation for the artist now known as JVKE as a crossover star, as he scores his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 01/31/2023 “Golden Hour,” the breakout single from his 2022 breakup song cycle This Is What ____ Feels Like (Vol. 1-4), climbs 11-10 on the Hot 100 dated Feb....
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Gloss Up, Flo Milli, Cordae & More

Happy Monday! Before we get lost in the whirlwind of Grammy Week, we’re here to highlight some of the best new music by emerging R&B/Hip-Hop artists from the past couple of weeks. Rap girlies like Gloss Up, Kari Faux and Flo Milli caught our ears this week along with smooth cuts by JGrrey and Maesu. Don’t forget to spread the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below. Freshest Find: Cordae feat. Anderson .Paak, “Two Tens” Overtop a nostalgic hip-hop beat produced by none other than J. Cole and Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz, Anderson .Paak opens “Two Tens” vivaciously, declaring, “Two friends and...
INDIANA STATE
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Announces 36-Track New Album ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen‘s third album is officially on the way. The country star took to his socials on Monday (Jan. 30) to spread the news about his genre-blending upcoming LP, One Thing at a Time. Wallen revealed that the album, which contains a whopping 36 tracks — including two songs with features from HARDY and ERNEST — will be released via Big Loud / Mercury / Republic Records on March 3. The announcement also featured the album’s cover art — a photo of him posing in front of his grandmother’s home in Sneedville, Tenn. — and the album’s track list. To celebrate,...
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Rita Ora, Stephen Sanchez, Quinnie & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Rita Ora, Stephen Sanchez, Quinnie and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Stephen Sanchez, “Evangaline” Rising singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez had a breakout hit with “Until I Found You,” which introduced the world to his warm and vintage tone. “Evangaline” continues down...
Billboard

Billboard Explains: Grammys Best New Artist Award

The Grammy Awards’ best new artist category, also known as one of the Big Four awards of the night, often has lasting effects on an artists’ career. In fact, eight of the last 10 best new artist winners at the Grammy Awards have gone on to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But what is the criteria for being nominated for best new artist, and who are some of the past winners in the category? The latest episode of Billboard Explains breaks it down. The best new artist category is almost as old as the Grammys itself. Introduced at...
Billboard

Beyoncé Is Going on Tour & Fans Are Anxious About Getting Tickets: See Reactions to Her Announcement

Beyoncé is trending on Twitter. People are posting about their bank accounts and making jokes at Ticketmaster’s expense. The viral “It’s happening!” fire alarm clip from The Office is circulating once again. Could it be? Is it really so? Related Beyonce Announces 2023 Renaissance World Tour 02/01/2023 It is. After keeping fans waiting for months, Beyoncé has finally announced plans to go on tour in support of Renaissance, posting the news on Instagram Wednesday (Feb. 1) with an elegant outtake from the album’s cover shoot. Dates for the trek also went live on the 41-year-old pop star’s website, showing that she’ll kick off the tour...
Billboard

ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival & Expo in Las Vegas: Exclusive

K-pop fans will hit the jackpot when a new music festival comes to Las Vegas later this year. Billboard can reveal exclusive first details for the inaugural We Bridge Music Festival and Expo, a new two-day music fest and three-day exposition celebrating Asian entertainment and culture hitting the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Billboard chart-toppers ENHYPEN are headlining the fest, marking the K-pop boy band’s latest U.S. arena performance. K-pop solo superstar Kang Daniel will join ENHYPEN, as will girl groups fromis_9, Dreamcatcher and VIVIZ, boy bands CIX and ONEUS, R&B-pop...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

NCT 127 Say ‘Ay-Yo’ for Sleek New Single: Watch

Last fall, NCT 127 teased the possibility of a deluxe repackaging of their 2 Baddies album by telling Billboard to “look forward to being surprised by something unexpected.” Four months after the LP earned the K-pop boy band their second top 3 entry on the Billboard 200, the group unveils their Ay-Yo – The 4th Album Repackage album with three new songs, including the sleek title track single. While NCT 127’s previous title track “2 Baddies” seized listeners’ attention with its unrelenting chant chorus, the group’s latest takes a much more subtle approach with looping beats, delicate piano accents, and a...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: ThxSoMch Arrives With Viral Hit ‘Spit in My Face!’

Canadian singer-songwriter ThxSoMch charts a song on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Feb. 4) for the first time, as his breakthrough track “Spit in My Face!” opens at No. 100. The song, released independently Nov. 1, debuts almost entirely on the strength of streaming: 5.3 million official U.S. streams in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently climbs 7-6 on Hot Alternative Songs and 10-9 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (both of which use the same streaming-, airplay- and sales-based methodology as the Hot 100). TikTok has been a crucial factor in the song’s growing popularity, as a...
Billboard

Feid, Grupo Firme, Wisin y Yandel & Nicky Jam to Headline Sueños 2023

The lineup for the second edition of Sueños Music Festival was revealed on Tuesday (Jan. 31), featuring headliners Wisin y Yandel, Grupo Firme, Feid, and Nicky Jam, who will grace the stage on the weekend of May 27 and 28 in Chicago’s Grant Park. The exclusively all-Latin music festival — which highlights regional Mexican and urbano powerhouse performers in the same roster — will also host reggaeton icon Ivy Queen, as well as Becky G, Eladio Carrion, Chencho Corleone, Junior H, Gera MX, Ryan Castro, Young Miko, Pao Pao and more. In March, Ivy Queen will be honored with the...
CHICAGO, IL
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Gabito Ballesteros, Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano Arrive With ‘AMG’

Gabito Ballesteros, Peso Pluma and Natanael Cano all team up to score their first appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 as “AMG” debuts at No. 92 on the Feb. 4-dated chart. The song, which the trio released Nov. 24 via Los CT/Rancho Humilde/Worms/Prajin Parlay/Prajin/Warner Latina, arrives almost entirely from its streaming sum: 5.8 million official U.S. streams (up 24%) in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. The track concurrently jumps 15-10 on the multimetric Hot Latin Songs chart, becoming the first top hit for Ballesteros and Pluma, and the second for Cano. “AMG” also ascends 62-50 on the Billboard Global...
Billboard

An Indie Artist Just Snagged an Opening Slot on Lewis Capaldi’s Tour with a Drunk DM

Need some proof that it’s time to just shoot your shot? Indie artist Rachel Chinouriri drunkenly decided to slide into Lewis Capaldi‘s DMs recently, and it landed her a spot on his tour. Related Lewis Capaldi Performed Taylor Swift’s 'Love Story' During The 1975 Concert 01/31/2023 The U.K. singer-songwriter shared the video along with the news on social media last week in a frankly hilarious Twitter thread. According to Chinouriri, she managed to get up the (liquid) courage after the “Forget Me” crooner shared her song “I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)” on Instagram and gave her a follow. “Few month pass, I’m drunk out of...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: 2Rare Debuts With Viral NLE Choppa Collab ‘Do It Again’

Philadelphia rapper-songwriter 2Rare scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as “Do It Again,” with NLE Choppa, debuts at No. 96. The song, released Oct. 7 via NLE Choppa/Warner Records, bows with 12.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%) and 3.4 million U.S. streams (up 7%) in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also rises 24-20 and 44-38 on the multimetric Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively. It also ascends 12-9 on Rap Airplay, 16-12 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, 15-13 on Rhythmic Airplay and 16-14 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. “Do...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Who’s Your Favorite Latin Artist to Watch of 2023? Vote!

Billboard‘s Latin & Spanish Artists to Watch Class of 2023 has been unveiled. The 23 artists that comprise the wide-ranging list include Mexican artist Bratty, who will be performing at the 2023 Coachella Festival; Victor Cibrian, whose raspy voice is bringing a fresh take to the corrido movement; and Grupo Frontera, who since going viral last year, has become the only Regional Mexican act to achieve three songs on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, to name a few.  Representing Brazil is powerhouse performer Ludmilla, who has been rising to the top with her baile funk versatility that spans pop, trap, R&B and more. “I think of...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Ice Spice Debuts With Lil Tjay Collab ‘Gangsta Boo’

New York City-based rapper Ice Spice scores her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as her new collaboration with Lil Tjay, “Gangsta Boo,” debuts at No. 82. The song, released Jan. 20 on her EP Like..? via Dolo/TenThousand Projects/Capitol Records, opens with 5.1 million U.S. streams, 727,000 radio airplay audience impressions and 3,000 downloads sold in its first week (ending Jan. 26), according to Luminate. It also debuts at Nos. 16 and 32 on the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively. Like..? concurrently starts at No. 13 on Top Rap Albums, No. 19...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Finesse2Tymes Debuts With Breakthrough Hit ‘Back End’

Memphis-based rapper Finesse2Tymes (real name Ricky Hampton) scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as his breakthrough single “Back End” debuts at No. 98. The song, released in July via Bread Gang/FNG/Mob Ties/Duh Klan/Atlantic Records, debuts with 15.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 8%) and 3.2 million U.S. streams in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. “Back End” has steadily gained on radio and in streaming. It concurrently ranks at No. 21 on the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 39 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Radio-wise, it holds at its bests on...
Billboard

Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On a Prayer’ Video Joins YouTube’s Billion-Views Club

Talk about way more than halfway there! The music video for Bon Jovi‘s classic single “Livin’ On a Prayer” officially crossed the billion view milestone on YouTube Wednesday (Feb. 1). As the second single off the band’s 1986 breakthrough album Slippery When Wet, “Living On a Prayer” followed “You Give Love a Bad Name” as the New Jersey rockers’ second consecutive No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated the chart for four consecutive weeks in February and March of 1987, sandwiched between Madonna’s “Open Your Heart” and “Jacob’s Ladder” by Huey Lewis and the News. Related Every Music Video That...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Billboard

The Spinners Hope 4th Time’s a Charm After 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: ‘It’s a Pleasure Being Selected’

The Spinners have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three other times — in 2012, 2015 and 2016. But for sole remaining founding member Henry Fambrough, being on the ballot has not lost its thrill. Related The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2023 Nominees 02/01/2023 “It’s a pleasure being selected by this,” Fambrough tells Billboard from his current residence in Virginia. “We’ve been in this position over years and years, but we just haven’t won anything yet. But it’s a pleasure being selected like this. When you’re nominated like that, at least someone is thinking about you. You’re not...
VIRGINIA STATE
Billboard

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Heading to No. 1 in U.K.

It’s shaping to be a glorious week for Sam Smith, as their fourth studio album Gloria (Capitol) leads the race for the U.K. chart crown. Gloria is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, following the Brit’s previous leaders In The Lonely Hour (from 2014) and The Thrill Of It All (2017). Featuring the No. 1 hit single “Unholy,” a collaboration with Kim Petras, Gloria leads the Official Chart Update. It’s the followup to 2020’s Love Goes, which peaked at No. 2 in Smith’s homeland. Smith isn’t the only artist eyeing a splashing debut. Bob Dylan is on...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy