ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Early Santa? Curious Aliens? Pottstown Report Cites Dec. Oddity over Limerick Generating Station

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMfSK_0kTcM28J00
A Dec, 2022 report cited something in the skies over the Limerick Generating Station.Photo byiStock.

Last month, an eyewitness from Pottstown reported a triangle-shaped object with three orange lights moving slowly and silently toward the Limerick Generating Station. Roger Marsh filed the story of the unusual visual for Newsbreak.

According to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center, located in Washington State, the sighting occurred Dec. 9, 2022, at 9:40 PM.

“There were three dim-lit, orange lights under the craft,” stated the reporting witness. “No blinking lights. Flying low and silent.”

The object was first moving south before turning west near the nuclear power plant.

A similar report of unknown, triangle-shaped objects moving over the Montgomery County site was submitted in Dec. 2003.

“I noticed three lights,” said the reporting witness at the time.

“I first thought it was a small Piper plane from the nearby Pottstown-Limerick Airport. When the object slowly drifted over us from the northwest, I then saw that it was one solid triangle with three lights, one on each point, and a red flashing light in the middle of the craft.”

Neither of the reports included images.

Construction on the Limerick Generating Station, which serves more than two million customers, began in 1974. Its two units — whose towers are visible for miles — became operational in 1986 and 1990, respectively.

Read more about reported odd sightings in the skies near the Limerick Generating Station at Newsbreak.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

BET Investments Buys Property Next to Ambler SEPTA Station

A real estate company plentiful in Montgomery County developments is on to its next project. This time, BET Investments Inc. will be revisiting its office building portfolio. It recently purchased a structure and parking lot adjacent to a SEPTA station in Ambler, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
AMBLER, PA
DELCO.Today

Lansdowne Accused Nazi War Criminal Fooled Action News

An accused Nazi war criminal from Lansdowne, Jonas Stelmokas, once appeared with Jim Gardner in 1991 on a segment of Action News, without anyone knowing his war background. His appearance is a reminder that even the most astute of us can be fooled, writes David Lee Preston for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDOWNE, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 1/30/23

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Ruscombmanor Twp. on PA 12/PA 73 Intersection for Utility work being done by a Local Utility. Lane...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bar At Center Of Racial Lyft Controversy Hits PA Market

A Pennsylvania bar whose owner last year was caught on a dash camera making racist remarks inside a Lyft driver's car is for sale.Fossil’s Last Stand, located on Race Street in Catasauqua, is listed on Loopnet for $450,000, and includes the bar's liquor license."This is a fantastic opportunity…
CATASAUQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WHYY

‘The math just doesn’t work’: Roosevelt Boulevard SEPTA line not feasible with agency’s current funding

This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal. Residents of Northeast Philadelphia will have to continue waiting for a subway route connecting them to Center City. A proposed route along Roosevelt Boulevard, the idea for which was first floated more than a century ago, isn’t currently financially feasible, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy