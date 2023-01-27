Early Santa? Curious Aliens? Pottstown Report Cites Dec. Oddity over Limerick Generating Station

A Dec, 2022 report cited something in the skies over the Limerick Generating Station. Photo by iStock.

Last month, an eyewitness from Pottstown reported a triangle-shaped object with three orange lights moving slowly and silently toward the Limerick Generating Station . Roger Marsh filed the story of the unusual visual for Newsbreak.

According to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center, located in Washington State, the sighting occurred Dec. 9, 2022, at 9:40 PM.

“There were three dim-lit, orange lights under the craft,” stated the reporting witness. “No blinking lights. Flying low and silent.”

The object was first moving south before turning west near the nuclear power plant.

A similar report of unknown, triangle-shaped objects moving over the Montgomery County site was submitted in Dec. 2003.

“I noticed three lights,” said the reporting witness at the time.

“I first thought it was a small Piper plane from the nearby Pottstown- Limerick Airport. When the object slowly drifted over us from the northwest, I then saw that it was one solid triangle with three lights, one on each point, and a red flashing light in the middle of the craft.”

Neither of the reports included images.

Construction on the Limerick Generating Station, which serves more than two million customers, began in 1974. Its two units — whose towers are visible for miles — became operational in 1986 and 1990, respectively.