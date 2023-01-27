ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Upworthy

Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
South Dakota Searchlight

U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill

WASHINGTON — The new Republican chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and a top Democrat on the panel on Wednesday laid out anti-hunger initiatives Congress could tackle in the upcoming farm bill. During a panel discussion, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, the new head of the Agriculture Committee, said he believes members of […] The post U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
The Suburban Times

CPSD Promising Future: Gary Thomas

A Clover Park School District story. Our Clover Park School District Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Harrison Preparatory School senior Gary Thomas. Gary is nervous and excited about finishing up his senior year. Above all, he will miss his favorite class, choir. “I really love singing and have a passion for music,” he said.

