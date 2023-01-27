ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

WHO urges investment in neglected tropical diseases

The World Health Organization on Monday called for greater investment in combating neglected tropical diseases, which left more than 1.6 billion people, often in least-developed countries, requiring treatment in 2021. NTDs are a diverse group of conditions, found mainly in tropical regions, that include dengue, leprosy and rabies. They are...
Ars Technica

Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US

The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Joel Eisenberg

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
BBC

The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?

Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
The Independent

Doctors issue warning over life-threatening disease as cases spike in children

The number of children being treated for Kawasaki disease has risen dramatically by more than double over the last five years.Experienced mostly in children aged five and below, the NHS has issued a plea for more plasma donations as cases rise.Latest figures from NHS Blood and Transplant revealed a total of 706 children needing treatment for the disease between 2020-21.The new figures compare to an average of 336 children each year needing treatment for the condition over the past five years.If left untreated, Kawasaki disease can be fatal.It is not wholly known what causes Kawasaki disease to materialise but it...
MedicalXpress

Better disease model accounts for contact patterns between age groups

A new disease model that can account for contact patterns between age groups shows how infectious diseases evolve in space and time and how to predict future case numbers across a region. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of modeling to help understand disease spread and to provide valuable...
MedicalXpress

Marburg virus vaccine shows promising results in first-in-human study

A newly published paper in The Lancet shows that an experimental vaccine against Marburg virus (MARV) was safe and induced an immune response in a small, first-in-human clinical trial. The vaccine, developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, could someday be an important tool to respond to Marburg virus outbreaks.
MARYLAND STATE
MedicalXpress

World 'dangerously unprepared' for next crisis: Red Cross

All countries remain "dangerously unprepared" for the next pandemic, the Red Cross warned on Monday, saying future health crises could also collide with increasingly likely climate-related disasters. Despite three "brutal" years of the COVID-19 pandemic, strong preparedness systems are "severely lacking", the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent...
MedicalXpress

The COVID-19 pandemic in 10 figures

Here are 10 key numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early 2020, more than 6.8 million deaths from COVID-19 have been officially recorded, out of 752 million cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 27. The United Nations' health agency, however, considers the figures to be...
thebureauinvestigates.com

The drug was meant to save children’s lives. Instead, they’re dying.

Emily was combing her baby daughter’s hair when she first felt the lumps. It was a week before Christmas, and she and her husband had taken their children to visit family. Her youngest daughter, Isadora, had been feverish and listless, unwilling to play or take a bottle. The lumps were clustered on the back of Isadora’s neck, the size of small beans. Something was very wrong.
MedicalXpress

90% reduction in COVID-19 deaths after booster dose: Hong Kong study

A booster (third) dose of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was associated with a 90% reduction in death in people with multiple health conditions compared to 2 doses, according to a new study from Hong Kong published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "We found a substantially reduced risk of COVID-19–related death...
BBC

Experts warn over vaping packaging

Experts and school leaders are warning bright packaging on vaping products may be targeting young people and those who have never previously vaped. NHS Digital data suggests vaping among secondary school children is rising. Simon Morton, who is a deputy headteacher at a Nottinghamshire secondary school, said: "It is clear...

