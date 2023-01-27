Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
WHO urges investment in neglected tropical diseases
The World Health Organization on Monday called for greater investment in combating neglected tropical diseases, which left more than 1.6 billion people, often in least-developed countries, requiring treatment in 2021. NTDs are a diverse group of conditions, found mainly in tropical regions, that include dengue, leprosy and rabies. They are...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Ars Technica
Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US
The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
Urgent warning over killer cancer that can mask itself as a sore throat
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?
Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
BBC
The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?
Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
Doctors issue warning over life-threatening disease as cases spike in children
The number of children being treated for Kawasaki disease has risen dramatically by more than double over the last five years.Experienced mostly in children aged five and below, the NHS has issued a plea for more plasma donations as cases rise.Latest figures from NHS Blood and Transplant revealed a total of 706 children needing treatment for the disease between 2020-21.The new figures compare to an average of 336 children each year needing treatment for the condition over the past five years.If left untreated, Kawasaki disease can be fatal.It is not wholly known what causes Kawasaki disease to materialise but it...
MedicalXpress
Better disease model accounts for contact patterns between age groups
A new disease model that can account for contact patterns between age groups shows how infectious diseases evolve in space and time and how to predict future case numbers across a region. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of modeling to help understand disease spread and to provide valuable...
MedicalXpress
Marburg virus vaccine shows promising results in first-in-human study
A newly published paper in The Lancet shows that an experimental vaccine against Marburg virus (MARV) was safe and induced an immune response in a small, first-in-human clinical trial. The vaccine, developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, could someday be an important tool to respond to Marburg virus outbreaks.
MedicalXpress
World 'dangerously unprepared' for next crisis: Red Cross
All countries remain "dangerously unprepared" for the next pandemic, the Red Cross warned on Monday, saying future health crises could also collide with increasingly likely climate-related disasters. Despite three "brutal" years of the COVID-19 pandemic, strong preparedness systems are "severely lacking", the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent...
MedicalXpress
Evolutionary history of SARS-CoV-2 leads to a universal vaccine already being tested in animal models
By taking inspiration from the evolutionary history of SARS-CoV-2 itself, scientists in China have crafted a new vaccine that, at least in animal models, provides protection against omicron and an array of its subvariants. Even though early generations of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and boosters have been extremely successful, viral evolution and...
MedicalXpress
The COVID-19 pandemic in 10 figures
Here are 10 key numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early 2020, more than 6.8 million deaths from COVID-19 have been officially recorded, out of 752 million cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 27. The United Nations' health agency, however, considers the figures to be...
thebureauinvestigates.com
The drug was meant to save children’s lives. Instead, they’re dying.
Emily was combing her baby daughter’s hair when she first felt the lumps. It was a week before Christmas, and she and her husband had taken their children to visit family. Her youngest daughter, Isadora, had been feverish and listless, unwilling to play or take a bottle. The lumps were clustered on the back of Isadora’s neck, the size of small beans. Something was very wrong.
MedicalXpress
90% reduction in COVID-19 deaths after booster dose: Hong Kong study
A booster (third) dose of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was associated with a 90% reduction in death in people with multiple health conditions compared to 2 doses, according to a new study from Hong Kong published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "We found a substantially reduced risk of COVID-19–related death...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in children and young people in the United States
COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for more than 940,000 people in the US, including over 1,300 deaths among children and young people aged 0–19 years. Until now, it had been unclear how the burden of deaths from COVID-19 compared with other leading causes of deaths in this age group.
BBC
Experts warn over vaping packaging
Experts and school leaders are warning bright packaging on vaping products may be targeting young people and those who have never previously vaped. NHS Digital data suggests vaping among secondary school children is rising. Simon Morton, who is a deputy headteacher at a Nottinghamshire secondary school, said: "It is clear...
