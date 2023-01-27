Read full article on original website
San Antonio celebrates Black History Month with performances, exhibitions and tours
From vibrant art exhibitions to powerful theatrical performances, events around town throughout the month of February celebrate Black history in San Antonio and beyond. Dive into some of our city’s lesser-known history and experience the breadth of contemporary art being created and performed by local Black artists in the selection of Black History Month events below.
Where I Live: Alta Vista
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio’s Week in Photos, Jan. 22-28
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Where I Work: Le Sauce & Co.
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Growing up, my dad was always...
New restaurant at Stinson Airport blazes trails for Southside youth
The new Trailblazer Café at the Stinson Municipal Airport is dedicated not only to aviation pioneers of the past but trailblazers of the present and future. And, there’s a juicy, stacked burger to go along with that. The restaurant, serving a full menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, salads, smoothies...
She ‘listens first, acts second’: ACT 4 SA’s Ananda Tomas won’t stop pushing for police reform
As she and a colleague delivered four boxes containing more than 38,000 signatures to the San Antonio city clerk this month, Ananda Tomas’ eyes started to well with tears. “It’s really happening,” she said as a clerk sealed and time-stamped the boxes. The signatures, from residents in...
The 10 most disruptive areas of research happening in San Antonio
Texas is no stranger to disrupting the status quo. Across the country, governments and thought leaders look to recreate the success that the Lone Star state has long enjoyed thanks to its business-forward mindset and “shake it up” attitude. As Texas looks to the future, it is well...
James Beard Awards serves up semifinalist nods for 9 San Antonio-area chefs, brewery
Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin was in an airport bathroom in Cancun when she received a text that caught her by surprise. “Congrats on the James Beard nomination,” said the text to Dobbertin at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday. She thought the person may have contacted the wrong person, but when she opened the link attached, she saw her name under “semifinalist” in the 2023 Emerging Chef category.
Crystal City 1969 at the Guadalupe Theater recounts student-led movement
Even as efforts to deny the teaching of history continue throughout Texas, some artists are working outside of schoolrooms to bring important events of the past to light. Dallas playwright David Lozano said his 2009 bilingual stage play Crystal City 1969, which tells the story of student-led walkouts at the city’s high school inspired by the Chicano Movement of the 1960s, “is always relevant.”
Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio gets $840K to add mental health services
While the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio has long provided after-school and summer services for vulnerable youth, one area of care has been missing. That missing piece of the puzzle has become more pronounced in recent years as young people have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of repeated school shootings.
San Antonio officials remain in the dark about TxDOT’s Broadway plans
Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation said this week that they’re ready to begin construction on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor as soon as late this year. The news came as a surprise to Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Manager Erik Walsh, who each said, as of Wednesday morning, that they hadn’t received an update from TxDOT.
City moves to use eminent domain to acquire bar property for Alamo Museum
After impassioned pleas on both sides of the issue, City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that allows for the seizure of a bar owner’s property to make way for the planned Alamo Museum and Visitor Center. Nine of 11 council members voted in favor of acquiring the property —...
Where I Live: Kinder Ranch
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Will San Antonio breakfast taco joints raise prices due to egg costs?
San Antonio’s taqueria owners are paying a lot more for eggs, but many say they want to avoid increasing the price of this city’s beloved morning staple. “I can go up 10 cents [per breakfast taco] — that’s not a lot, right? But that’s not going to cover the cost,” said Helen Velesiotis, who has owned Taco Taco Cafe on Hildebrand Avenue for 24 years.
Efforts on the West Side seek to balance economic development and culture-rich neighborhoods
An ambitious plan to revive what some call the corazón of San Antonio, a historic neighborhood characterized by both rich cultural attributes and economic decline, is unfolding alongside low-key but no less deliberate efforts to secure its past and future. The Westside Legacy Fund, founded in recent months by...
Freezing rain not expected in Bexar County, but Hill Country road conditions will be dangerous
This story has been updated. Hill Country counties north of Bexar are prepping for freezing rain and dangerous road conditions through Wednesday, as the National Weather Service warned of “multiple rounds of wintry precipitation,” including freezing rain and sleet. Bexar County is not expected to see freezing rain,...
Even without water champion Lyle Larson, Texas lege poised to tackle tough water issues
With its rich and complicated water history, San Antonio could play a substantial role in how state water challenges are addressed this legislative session, even without former State Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio), long considered one of the state’s most influential water champions. That’s the view of SAWS President...
Local artist traces bloodlines in Artpace spring exhibition
Local artist Rudy Herrera traces his ancestry in The boy, and Houston-based residency alumnus Lordy Rodriguez offers political commentary in Since Last We Met, two spring exhibitions on view at Artpace San Antonio through April 30. Herrera explores his ancestry and patriarchal legacy in cartoonish acrylic, spray paint, wood, foam...
Global female robotics nonprofit plants roots in San Antonio
Nearly three years ago, Women in Robotics started a grassroots initiative to bring more female talent into the tech industry, specifically in the male-dominated robotics field. Now a global nonprofit network, the group is starting its newest chapter in San Antonio. The San Antonio chapter of Women in Robotics (WiR)...
Sandoval accuses Palaez of ‘tantrum’ as council mulls final pandemic relief funding
After a nearly year-long process, San Antonio City Council will vote next week on how to spend the last large batch of federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds. On Thursday, two council members voiced disapproval of the proposed list of agencies recommended to receive those funds, for two very different reasons.
