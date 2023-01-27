Where to watch the movies up for best picture at the Oscars, in case you missed them

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Trinity Bliss, as Tuk, in a scene from “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Here’s where you can watch Oscar-nominated movies. | 20th Century Studios via Associated Press

The 95th annual Academy Awards don’t premiere until March 12, so you have plenty of time to catch up on any of the best picture nominees you may have missed out on.

Here are all of the Oscar nominees for best picture and where to watch them.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

When war breaks out in Germany in 1914, young classmates enlist to fight. Once drafted, they see how gruesome war really is.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” received nine Oscar nominations, including: best picture, cinematography, adapted screenplay, production design, international feature, visual effects, original score, sound and makeup and hairstyling.

Rated: R for bloody war violence and grisly images.

Where to watch: Netflix.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) are now raising a family in Pandora, but they must leave their home in the forest and fight off a new threat.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” received three Oscar nominations, including: best picture, best visual effects and best production design.

Rated: PG-13 for strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some language.

Where to watch: Only in theaters.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

On a remote Irish island, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) is devastated when his lifelong buddy, Colm (Brendan Gleeson), puts an end to their friendship. Pádraic wants to repair their relationship by any means necessary.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” received nine Oscar nominations, including: best picture, best actor, best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actor, best original score, best director, best original screenplay and best film editing.

Rated: R for language throughout, brief nudity and some violent content.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime.

Where to rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play Movies.

‘Elvis’

A look at Elvis Presley’s (Austin Butler) rise to fame, his messy relationship with his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), and the influence of Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) in his life.

“Elvis” received eight Oscar nominations, including: best picture, best actor, best cinematography, best production design, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling, best film editing and best sound.

Rated: PG-13 for substance abuse and smoking, some language and suggestive material.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu.

Where to rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play Movies.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

An interdimensional rupture unravels reality, and unlikely hero Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) must use her newly discovered powers to restore the fate of the world.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” received 11 Oscar nominations, including: best picture, best actress, best supporting actress, best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best original score, best director, best original screenplay, best costume design and best film editing.

Rated: R for some violence, sexual material and language.

Where to watch: Showtime, Paramount+, Youtube, Amazon Prime.

Where to rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play Movies.

‘The Fabelmans’

Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) falls in love with movies after his parents take him to the movie theater. With a camera of his own, Sammy begins making movies — receiving much delight from his mother (Michelle Williams).

“The Fabelmans” received seven Oscar nominations, including: best picture, best actress, best supporting actor, best director, best original score, best original screenplay and best production design.

Rated: PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use.

Where to buy: Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play Movies.

‘Tar’

Renowned musician Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is moments away from recording a symphony that will accelerate her career. When things get difficult, Lydia finds support in her adopted daughter.

“Tar” received six Oscar nominations, including: best picture, best actress, best director, best original screenplay, best cinematography and best film editing.

Rated: R for some language and brief nudity.

Where to rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play Movies.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

After 30 years as a top naval aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is still pushing boundaries. He must confront the ghosts of his past as he leads Top Gun’s elite graduates on a risky mission.

“Top Gun: Maverick” received five Oscar nominations, including: best picture, best adapted screenplay, best visual effects, best film editing and best sound.

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Youtube, Amazon Prime, Philo, Sling TV.

Where to rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Vudu.

‘Triangle of Sadness’

A cruise ship for wealthy passengers sinks and leaves the survivors, fashion model celebrities, on a deserted island fighting for survival.

“Triangle of Sadness” received three Oscar nominations, including: best picture, best director and best original screenplay.

Rated: R for language and some sexual content.

Where to rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Youtube, Google Play Movies, Vudu.

‘Women Talking’

After a series of sexual assaults, this group of women in an isolated religious community struggle to reconcile their faith.

“Women Talking” received two Oscar nominations, including: best picture and best adapted screenplay.

Rated: PG-13 for mature thematic elements including sexual assault, bloody images and some strong language.

Where to watch: Only in theaters.