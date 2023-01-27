ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location

By Paul Soto
 5 days ago

The growing Florida-based health bowl and juice chain 3 Natives will soon be opening a Winter Park location, according to recent real estate records. The chain has signed a lease at 2451 Howell Market Ln , near eateries such as The Donut King and Mei Garden.

Narrating the brand’s history on the official website, 3 Natives states that it was founded “in 2013 in Tequesta, Florida by Anthony Bambino. What started out as a small 900 sq. ft. juice bar, has quickly grown into 17+ stores serving Florida.”

3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.

What Now Orlando reached out to owner and founder Anthony Bambino to inquire about opening locations for the Winter Park location, but he was not immediately available for comment. Considering that the official website has not yet announced the upcoming location, it may be several months until the store is finally up and running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qadWc_0kTcLHKA00
Photo: Official


