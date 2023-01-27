ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Jan. 27, 2023

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago

Is your gas stove making you sick? Experts weigh in. About 13% of childhood asthma in the United States can be attributed to gas stove use, a new study says. Experts warn that the full health implications of the stoves have not yet been addressed by science. Read more

Updated booster shots, not original COVID vaccines, should be standard: FDA panel. Dispensing with original shot gives the unvaccinated better protection, the agency advisors said. They deferred any vote on making COVID vaccination an annual event, however, saying more research was needed. Read more

Risks for heart failure rise in rural America. Living in rural areas upped the chances of the degenerative condition by 19%; for Black men in rural parts, the risk jumped 34%, the data showed. Read more

FDA says no to regulating CBD like a supplement. However, Congress needs to create new rules for the marijuana derivative, the agency said. Read more

