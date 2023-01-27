ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemper County, MS

WLBT

Fatal accident in Kemper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd. This story will be...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Alarms, A Vehicle Burglary and an No Injury Accident in Leake

5:19 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy 35. 5:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving an unruly teenager on Hwy 35 S. 9:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a residential alarm on...
CARTHAGE, MS
breezynews.com

Domestic violence, trespassing, and other recent arrests

On 1-25-2023, Johntavis Rimmer, a 20 year old b/m from Salli was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on North Natchez Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-25-2023, Arictavise Hill, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Disobeying a Police Officer on North Natchez Street by Captain James Ward.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three charged after pumping city fuel into private vehicle

Three men were arrested on embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispensing station Monday. Michael Kennedy Williams, 19, and Deountray Roby, 22, were arrested on scene after the two were seen pumping fuel at the city garage on College Street into a private vehicle, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said in a press release.
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

COVID Death Reported in Attala County

The death of another Attala County resident is being blamed on COVID-19. The State Health Department says it’s identified 25 COVID deaths after reviewing death certificates dating back to April and as recently as this month. It doesn’t say when the Attala County death occurred. Since the pandemic began, MSDH has reported 124 COVID deaths in the county.
wcbi.com

Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested in Clay County for hitting someone with baseball bat

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It started as an altercation. And ended with one person being hit by a baseball bat. 39-year-old Shamika Williams is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. It happened in the White Station Community of Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victim...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Malicious Mischief and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

ALLAN LAMBERT, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $500, $600. ROGER PEARSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. BRANDON SCOTT...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Macon Police search for shooting suspect wanted for aggravated assault

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect. 20-year-old Jermaine McCloud is wanted for aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left. A short time later...
MACON, MS
WTOK-TV

Legally Rooted first dispensary in county to open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Friday. Wayne Williams and his business partner, Michael Grace, hosted a ribbon cutting for ‘Legally Rooted’ to mark the occasion. This is the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Meridian and Lauderdale County. There was...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS

