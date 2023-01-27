ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Parx Casino to Add Long Talked-About Hotel to Its Street Road Complex in Bensalem

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xizB2_0kTcJvyc00
The popular casino is moving forward with their planned hotel.Photo byParx Casino

One of Bucks County’s most well known establishments has officially announced the building of a hotel on their popular property. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the developments for the Bensalem Patch.

Parx Casino is planning on adding a 15-story hotel at its Street Road property in Bensalem. Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo said that Parx had already received the required zoning approvals for the addition.

Building and Planning Director John Farrall said at the Bensalem Township Council’s budget meeting held in December that Parx had been granted the zoning approvals.

At the time, he said changes were being made to the hotel plan before it would be presented to the council in January. He added that he hoped that the council would act “favorably.” He also said he was meeting with Parx representatives to review the architectural plans.

The mayor said he was not sure when Parx will present the plan before the council, as one holdup involved getting building materials.

“I don’t think it’s going before the council anytime soon,” he said.

The next meeting of the council is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Parx has still not confirmed the hotel plans, but its representatives said that they would announce any details when any developments come through.

Read more about the hotel in the Bensalem Patch.

