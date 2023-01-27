Read full article on original website
Gov. Lamont's plan to tighten gun control faces pushback
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wants to tighten the state's gun control laws to prevent mass shootings, but the move is facing pushback from Second Amendment groups which say it would be unconstitutional. Lamont's proposal, which will be unveiled as part of this preliminary budget proposal, calls for increasing the age to buy firearms to 21, closing "loopholes in the state's assault weapons ban and prohibiting the sale of large-capacity firearm magazines.” ...
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
ctexaminer.com
Progressive Democrats Take an Inch and a Mile
I have come to respect the operation Democrat leaders in Hartford have built that allows them to achieve their political goals year after year. It is remarkably effective. They roll out grass roots campaigns, form pluralistic coalitions, sign up multiple lawmakers to co-sponsor legislation, and engage professional lobbyists for their causes. They have funding; they have t-shirts and printed posters; and their allies in various media outlets amplify their activities.
Eyewitness News
Gov. proposes tax relief for low-income workers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tax relief for low-income workers was proposed by the Lamont Administration. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference Monday at noon to announce the proposal. The plan is to increase Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from the current rate of 30.5 percent of the...
MAP: Connecticut’s 2021 affordable housing units, by town
Explore the percentage of housing units in each CT municipality that were considered affordable in 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What Rising Costs to Build the State Pier Mean for Taxpayers
It's been billed the future hub for wind power infrastructure. So far, though, the only thing that continues to get billed over and over in recent years is the Connecticut taxpayer. This week, we learned crews building the new and improved state pier will likely come back to taxpayers for...
cbia.com
Transform Connecticut: ‘A Thoughtful, Strategic Plan’
Why did almost half the members of the General Assembly pledge support for CBIA’s Transform Connecticut policy solutions?. House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) said he looked at the 12-point policy recommendations and “saw a really thoughtful, strategic plan.”. Speaking at CBIA’s Jan. 19 Economic Summit +...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Compost Headlines: Ready, Set … Advocate!
(Opinion) Come listen to a story about a man named Ned. Ned just won a second term as Connecticut’s governor, with political capital to spare. Ned presides over a state where the ultra-wealthy on average pay just 7.1 percent of income in state and local taxes, according to a report by his own revenue department, while lower to middle-income filers like teachers and cops and bus drivers on average pay more than three times as much, around 26 percent.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Two educators with ties to CT are finalists for National Teacher of the Year
(WTNH) – Now to our positive vibes from Nutmeg Nation. Two educators with ties to Connecticut are among the top five finalists for National Teacher of the Year!. The first is Carolyn Kielman, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School. She’s taught in Connecticut since 2002 and was recently chosen as our state’s own Teacher of the Year for 2023.
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation
Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
thebeveragejournal.com
WSWC Column: Uncork the Truth About Wine in Supermarkets
The following Q&A has been used to help educate beer, wine and spirits consumers, as well as state legislators, on the intricacy of the Connecticut three-tier liquor system. The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut (WSWC) welcomes sharing this information with you as you work with your customers and in your community as one of the most impactful issues in the legislative session comes to the forefront: wine sales in supermarkets.
Gov. Lamont: Close 'loopholes' in assault weapons ban
Thursday’s announcement is Lamont’s second major gun control proposal this week.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters
(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
NHPR
Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras
Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
'The system killed Tyre Nichols' | Connecticut groups plan demonstrations in response to Nichols' death
CONNECTICUT, USA — The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee is being felt hundreds of miles away in Connecticut. "Anxious, angry, nervous, scared, on edge," said Keren Prescott the founder of Power Up CT. It is one of the groups that plan to hold a demonstration Saturday in...
Eyewitness News
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!
(WFSB) - Channel 3 wants its viewers to answer a simple question: Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?. The Pizza Playoffs have officially begun. WFSB is asking folks to go to vote below and give a name and location of a favorite pizza place. In the coming weeks, a...
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
