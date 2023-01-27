ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Native saw palmetto brightens SC winter landscapes, gives food and shelter to wildlife

By Vicky McMillan
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1ZUx_0kTcJjd800

As we’re seeing this year, even Lowcountry winters can seem cold and dreary sometimes, but we’re lucky to have plenty of green in the landscape.

For example, saw palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) — that tough, low-growing palm so common in backyards and coastal woodlands — provides a lush, green, tropical look year-round.

It’s one of some 2,600 species in the palm family (Arecaceae), of which only 14 are native to the U.S.

Saw palmetto is common along the Atlantic and Gulf coastal plains, from South Carolina to the Florida Keys and west to Louisiana. It’s a prominent understory shrub in oak and pine forests, forming dense thickets up to 7 feet high via spreading underground stems.

Sometimes (for reasons still unclear), saw palmetto assumes a tree-like form, growing 25 feet or taller. The plant is highly resistant to fire. Even when its above-ground foliage is burned to the ground, new leaves sprout again quickly from the crowns. Saw palmetto is one of the first plants to colonize burned areas.

Probably its most striking feature are those huge, compound, evergreen leaves — sometimes three feet across. Each leaf is composed of several dozen small, stiff leaflets arranged like a fan. At the base is a long leaf stalk with tiny spines along the edges. Watch out for these saw-like teeth as they can easily snag your skin or clothing.

The tough leaves of saw palmetto are the sole food source for a nondescript little moth ( Natrachedra decoctor) , native to the Southeast.

In the summer, the plant produces small, fragrant, yellowish-white flowers, which give rise to oval, reddish-black fruits — food for deer, raccoons, foxes and other animals.

The Seminole Indians also ate the fruits, and colonial pioneers made them into a beverage. Saw palmetto was used in traditional medicine to treat infertility, inflammation, coughing, impotence and respiratory disorders.

Even today, extracts are touted as treatments for prostate problems and male pattern baldness. You can buy saw palmetto pills online or in stores. But medical research is scanty here, and it’s still unclear whether these remedies are effective or even safe.

Better, perhaps, to appreciate saw palmetto as a virtually indestructible landscape plant, as well as a valuable component of the natural Lowcountry environment.

It’s also a good landscaping investment. Some saw palmetto plants have reached venerable ages, reputedly 500 years or more.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

North Carolina Man Bags Incredible Black Bobcat While Deer Hunting

Jeff Miller was hunting his lease in Anson County, North Carolina on December 28 when something caught his eye. “I was deer hunting. I have a shooting path cut out on my hunting lease with a feeder 130 yards away from my stand. I was just sitting there looking and saw a rabbit go across my shooting lane,” he says. “Just a second later, I saw something black going right where the rabbit went. I wasn’t really sure what it was.”
ANSON COUNTY, NC
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

A grocery just opened near Publix, Fresh Market and Whole Foods. How different is it?

The grocery store business in South Florida just got a little more crowded. Plum Market, a small chain with national aspirations, has opened a location in Aventura. Plum Market already has plenty of supermarket company in the area. The commercial corridor along U.S. 1 in Northeast Miami-Dade boasts two nearby Publix stores, a Winn-Dixie, Fresh Market, Whole Foods Market, Target and a couple of kosher supermarkets, Sarah’s Tent and Kosher Kingdom. Kroger also recently started a grocery-delivery service in South Florida, joining InstaCart and Amazon Fresh.
AVENTURA, FL
L. Cane

The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent Survey

As inflation rises and our basic needs such as housing, groceries, and gas become more and more expensive, being part of America's "middle class" may feel like a moving target to some. The salary which used to pay all one's bills may only pay a fraction now. As a result, some publications are now claiming that the nation's middle class is either changing or shrinking.
FLORIDA STATE
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
8K+
Followers
113
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy