411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
411mania.com
Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
– Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Bayley discussed the controversy over her Raw cage match with Becky Lynch being cut from last Monday’s Raw due to time constraints. Since the trial of Sami Zayn angle ran too long, Damage Control beat down Becky Lynch instead.
411mania.com
Stew’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review
Every year for the past… I dunno… many (?), I have watched the Royal Rumble match[es], reviewed the Royal Rumbles, and ranked them all in order of my own preference. And now it’s time for the 2023 editions. We’re going to be breaking down the matches, figuring out where the new editions fit in the all-time rankings and then talking about the rest of the show as a whole.
411mania.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan on Beating Ronda Rousey Twice, The Usos in Papa Johns Ad, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– MySanAntonio.com interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event to talk to her about competing in the Rumble match. She said the following on the Rumble and beating Ronda Rousey twice:. On having the fastest Rumble elimination: “I think I actually hold the record for the...
411mania.com
Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action
Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:. * Ichiban defeated Mortar. * Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless. * Dezmond Cole defeated...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Happy With Saturday’s Royal Rumble Event
PWInsider reports that WWE is said to be ‘extremely happy’ with this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. They are also ‘thrilled’ with the Peacock viewership, which is reportedly much higher than last year’s event. Triple H previously said that the live gate at the...
411mania.com
TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite including a TBS Championship match. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:. * TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match:...
411mania.com
Various News: Jake Roberts Makes Podcast Appearance, Liv Morgan Talks Her Championship Titles
– Jake Roberts appeared on Radio Misfits’ Minutia Men Celebrity Interview for an interview to share some stories about his career and upcoming projects which you can find below, described as:. The wrestling icon stops by to chat about his wrestling career, his struggle with sobriety, his burgeoning movie...
411mania.com
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone On the Value William Regal Brought to AEW, Regal Working With Young Talent
Tony Schiavone has a high appreciation for William Regal and what he brought to AEW during his time there. Regal was with AEW for a good portion of last year before he exited the company to go back to WWE where his son works. On the latest episode of What Happened When, Schiavone talked about the value Regal brought to AEW and how Regal dedicated himself to working with younger talent.
411mania.com
Jay Briscoe’s Service Being Livestreamed Online
The funeral service for ROH star Jay Briscoe is being livestreamed online. The Laurel School District is hosting the livestream of the funeral, as you can see below. Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away earlier this month following a car accident at the age of 38.
411mania.com
NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows
NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
411mania.com
WWE Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference Livestream
– Following tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023, WWE has now begun livestreaming a post-show press conference for the event. You can check out the livestream below:
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The ROH World Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs....
411mania.com
Note On Backstage Reaction To Royal Rumble Ending Segment
All eyes backstage were on the Sami Zayn and Bloodline segment that ended this weekend’s Royal Rumble, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the angle, which closed out the PPV after the Undisputed WWE Universal match, was a “curtain sellout” and that wrestlers and the staff were surrounding the backstage monitors, silently watching how it played out.
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on How Triple H & Vince McMahon View Sami Zayn in WWE
– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported a rumor on how WWE executives Triple H and Vince McMahon view Sami Zayn heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. With regards to viewing talents as top stars, Meltzer reported that he’s heard talk that Triple H...
411mania.com
RJ City Discusses How He Ended Up Hosting Hey! (EW)
RJ City, host of Hey! (EW) for AEW’s YouTube productions, sat down with Stephanie Chase to talk about how he went from pro wrestler to comic and interview host (per Wrestling Inc). City shared how Tony Khan initially contacted him about joining AEW’s media projects and what sort of oversight he’s subject to for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from City and watch the full interview below.
