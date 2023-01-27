ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

411mania.com

Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury

Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com

Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced

– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
411mania.com

Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Stew’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review

Every year for the past… I dunno… many (?), I have watched the Royal Rumble match[es], reviewed the Royal Rumbles, and ranked them all in order of my own preference. And now it’s time for the 2023 editions. We’re going to be breaking down the matches, figuring out where the new editions fit in the all-time rankings and then talking about the rest of the show as a whole.
411mania.com

Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action

Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:. * Ichiban defeated Mortar. * Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless. * Dezmond Cole defeated...
WORCESTER, MA
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Happy With Saturday’s Royal Rumble Event

PWInsider reports that WWE is said to be ‘extremely happy’ with this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. They are also ‘thrilled’ with the Peacock viewership, which is reportedly much higher than last year’s event. Triple H previously said that the live gate at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite including a TBS Championship match. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:. * TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match:...
411mania.com

NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw

– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
411mania.com

Tony Schiavone On the Value William Regal Brought to AEW, Regal Working With Young Talent

Tony Schiavone has a high appreciation for William Regal and what he brought to AEW during his time there. Regal was with AEW for a good portion of last year before he exited the company to go back to WWE where his son works. On the latest episode of What Happened When, Schiavone talked about the value Regal brought to AEW and how Regal dedicated himself to working with younger talent.
411mania.com

Jay Briscoe’s Service Being Livestreamed Online

The funeral service for ROH star Jay Briscoe is being livestreamed online. The Laurel School District is hosting the livestream of the funeral, as you can see below. Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away earlier this month following a car accident at the age of 38.
411mania.com

NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows

NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The ROH World Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs....
411mania.com

Note On Backstage Reaction To Royal Rumble Ending Segment

All eyes backstage were on the Sami Zayn and Bloodline segment that ended this weekend’s Royal Rumble, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the angle, which closed out the PPV after the Undisputed WWE Universal match, was a “curtain sellout” and that wrestlers and the staff were surrounding the backstage monitors, silently watching how it played out.
411mania.com

RJ City Discusses How He Ended Up Hosting Hey! (EW)

RJ City, host of Hey! (EW) for AEW’s YouTube productions, sat down with Stephanie Chase to talk about how he went from pro wrestler to comic and interview host (per Wrestling Inc). City shared how Tony Khan initially contacted him about joining AEW’s media projects and what sort of oversight he’s subject to for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from City and watch the full interview below.

