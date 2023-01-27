ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WVNT-TV

Bill seeks to raise pay of West Virginia politicians

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bill in the West Virginia Legislature would raise the pay of certain West Virginia politicians beginning in 2025, and tie their pay to the salary of a member of the United States Congress. That means if Congress were to increase pay, those West Virginia...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

