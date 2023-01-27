Elementary teams clash in first round of 2023 county tournament

On Thursday, the first round of the 2023 Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament took place across the county.

In the girls’ matchups, 5-seed Edgemont played at 4-seed Cosby, while 9-seed Del Rio traveled to 8-seed Northwest.

In the boys’ matchups, 4-seed Grassy Fork hosted 5-seed Bridgeport, and 8-seed Centerview hosted 9-seed Del Rio.

Here is how everything unfolded:

Northwest handled Del Rio 43-6, fueled by 17 points from Alivia McGraw and 12 from Karon Gonzalez.

Maria Messer totaled six points, Alivia Grout notched four points, and T’Shawnna Ray and Jayla Williams scored two points each.

Mackenna Howard scored three points for the Lady Falcons, followed by Cheyenne Kear with two and Ella Woody with one.

In Centerview’s matchup with the Trojans, the Falcons came away with a 54-43 win. Ryan Barrett scored a team-high 20 points, and Drayden Shurley scored 10.

Ben Lewis had seven points, Brody Hudson had five and Peyton Phillips and Ethan Helton scored four points apiece. Levi Sutton and Kaleb Patterson rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Eli Sprouse turned in a game-high 25 points for Del Rio, followed by 16 from Mayson Turner. Chance Hayes added two points for the Trojans.

In the Bridgeport-Grassy matchup, the Rockets defeated the Ravens 49-22. Jayden Holt led Bridgeport with 20 points, while Ethan Bradshaw and Addy Pack totaled nine and seven points, respectively.

Elijah Hill had five points, and Jaquel Porter and Gavin Gilliland had four points each.

For Grassy, Asher Faison totaled 16 points. Eli Gilliam had four, and Waylon McGaha had two.

Finally, Cosby defeated Edgemont 27-24. Katey Moore led Cosby with 11 points, followed by Piper Whaley with eight and four each for Haddley Williams and Zayli Spencer.

Elizabeth Moss led Edgemont with eight, followed by Jaylen Moore with six and Essence Biggs with four.

Lynckon Hayes, Kourtney Hurst and Lakelynn Fowler had two points apiece.

Following Thursday’s action, the tournament will resume on Monday, January 30. There will be games Monday and Tuesday, then Thursday and Saturday.

In the boys’ bracket, 3-seed Cosby and 6-seed Smoky will play on the 30th at 6:15 p.m.

The winner of that game will face the winner of 2-seed Parrottsville and 7-seed Edgemont — which is to be played on the 31st at 5:00 p.m. — on February 2 in the first semifinal matchup at 6:15 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, Northwest, as the 1-seed, will play 8-seed Centerview on the 31st at 7:30 since the Falcons beat Del Rio.

The winner of that game will face 5-seed Bridgeport in the semifinals on February 2 at 8:45.

In the girls’ bracket, Northwest’s win over Del Rio pushed the Lady Patriots on to a matchup with 1-seed Grassy Fork on the 31st at 6:15 p.m.

The winner of that matchup will move on to face 4-seed Cosby, which beat the Lady Panthers to advance to the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, 2-seed Parrottsville takes on 7-seed Edgemont on the 30th at 7:30 for a semifinal date with the winner of 6-seed Bridgeport and 3-seed Smoky — which is set to take place on the 30th at 6:15 p.m.

The boys’ third-place game will take place on February 4 at 6:15 p.m., with the championship game set for 8:45 p.m. that same night.

The girls’ third-place game will take place at 5:00 on February 4, with the championship set for 7:30 p.m. that same night.