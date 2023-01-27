Lubbock locally-owned discount dollar store, ‘Lucky Dollar,’ has grand opening celebration

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening
We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
everythinglubbock.com
2023 Black Business Expo in Lubbock on Saturday, February 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2023 Black Business Expo is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 in Lubbock. According to a press release, the event takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center and entrance is free. The 2023 theme is “Community Coming Together.”
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities
If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
everythinglubbock.com
County music superstar Luke Bryan to perform at United Supermarkets Arena in July
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, United Supermarkets Arena (USA) announced country music superstar Luke Bryan will perform in Lubbock this summer. According to a press release from the USA, Bryan’s performance is scheduled for Thursday, July 27. Special guests will include Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke and Tyler Braden.
everythinglubbock.com
Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic
We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
KCBD
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
Lubbock homeless count expected to decrease this year
The homeless population in Lubbock is decreasing thanks to the efforts of local agencies and community support. Learn more about how they're making a change and how you can get involved.
everythinglubbock.com
19th Street & Milwaukee Avenue lane closure begins Jan. 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — A lane closures is scheduled this week along a portion Milwaukee Avenue in West Lubbock. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street will close to allow an LP&L construction crew to safely perform tasks.
Lubbock and the South Plains Brace For Ice Storm
Last week it was snow, this week another form of wintery precipitation is headed towards Lubbock and the surrounding areas. According to KAMC, Lubbock and the South Plains into the Rolling Plains are under the threat of ice accumulation instead of snow like we experienced last week. Cold temperatures will accompany the winter weather much of the week.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
TxDOT responds after Lubbock businesses say they are losing customers with 19th Street construction delays
Local businesses in Lubbock are feeling the impact of construction delays on 19th Street, with many reporting a decline in customers.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 30th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Hazardous road conditions are ongoing this morning due to freezing drizzle over the area. Roads are slick from a thin coating of ice especially on bridges and overpasses. You will need to drive carefully this morning, avoid using cruise control, allow space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, slow down for curves, and avoid driving if you possibly can. Temperatures will be cold all day and will likely not reach freezing in Lubbock, but some clearing later in the day out west will attempt to reach Lubbock. Areas north and east where clouds hang tough will stay in the 20s, with mid-30s near the state line. Lubbock should stay around 30 degrees. Drizzle will end by midday and roads will slowly improve as the ice sublimates away, but slick spots will persist into the evening.
everythinglubbock.com
1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed at Interstate 27 for crash, city said Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident, Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for all traffic from Ave Q to Interstate 27. The city said “Seek alternate routes of travel.”. An alert from the city concerning MSF was published at 7:07 a.m. Numerous accidents have been reported...
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
Comments / 1