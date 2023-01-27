Sam Wilder, 86, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence following an extended illness. A resident of Georgia for his entire life, Mr. Wilder was born October 19, 1936 in Dooly County and formerly lived in Byromville. He had been a resident of Forsyth County for the past one and one-half years where he was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. Sam lived a life of service demonstrated through his involvement in the local church. Over the years, these churches included Byromville United Methodist Church, Fairburn United Methodist Church, Holy Cross M.S. Lutheran Church, and Lord of Life M.S. Lutheran Church. Mr. Wilder worked in sales, construction, and property management and enjoyed talking, reading, woodworking, and beekeeping.

