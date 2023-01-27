Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumming City Center development gets another tenantJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Smokey the Bear to make appearance at Cumming’s Arbor DayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
accesswdun.com
Quantum National Bank Donates $100,000 to Suwanee's public art program
Quantum National Bank presented on Tuesday a check for $100,000 to the City of Suwanee’s Art for All campaign during a Suwanee City Council meeting. According to a press release from the City of Suwanee, Quantum’s donation is the first major contribution to the public art campaign and will support three signature public art pieces in Town Center on Main, Suwanee’s newest park that is currently under construction.
accesswdun.com
No one injured in commercial fire at Hall County Station 5
No one was harmed Sunday during a commercial fire this morning at Hall County Fire Rescue's Station 5. Around 10:45 a.m., Station 5's crew left their kitchen in the middle of cooking breakfast to respond quickly to a residential fire off of Spout Springs Road. According to the press release, Engine 5 returned to the station from a medical call and found smoke in the kitchen with a small fire coming from the stovetop.
accesswdun.com
Sam Wilder
Sam Wilder, 86, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence following an extended illness. A resident of Georgia for his entire life, Mr. Wilder was born October 19, 1936 in Dooly County and formerly lived in Byromville. He had been a resident of Forsyth County for the past one and one-half years where he was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. Sam lived a life of service demonstrated through his involvement in the local church. Over the years, these churches included Byromville United Methodist Church, Fairburn United Methodist Church, Holy Cross M.S. Lutheran Church, and Lord of Life M.S. Lutheran Church. Mr. Wilder worked in sales, construction, and property management and enjoyed talking, reading, woodworking, and beekeeping.
accesswdun.com
Gas prices still rising in Georgia as January ends
Gas prices continued to rise in Georgia in the final full week of January. The average price for a gallon of regular rose to $3.39 as of early Monday morning according to the latest report from AAA. That was a 14-cent increase from the week before and represents three straight weeks of rising prices.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Banks County fire
No one was injured, but a detached garage in Banks County was declared a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded at about 1:37 a.m. to the fire on Hooper Road in Commerce. Arriving crews...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Schools to purchase 17 acres for new elementary school
Hall County School Board members voted Monday to move forward with the purchase of 17 acres on McEver Road for a new elementary school. According to officials, the new elementary school is intended to bring together the populations of two existing schools — McEver Elementary and Oakwood Elementary. The combination of the two student bodies will create a single, 1,000-student K-5 school. The exact location of the property is 5226 McEver Road, near the United Methodist Church, north of West Hall Middle School.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Chief: Homelessness is a 'community issue'
The City of Gainesville has seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in the area. Not including people housed in extended stays or living in their cars, there are over 150 accounted for homeless people in the city of Gainesville. Gainesville City Police Chief Jay Parrish spoke...
accesswdun.com
No one injured in fire on Spout Springs Road
Hall County Fire Rescue was sent Sunday morning to extinguish a residential fire on the 6100 block of Spout Springs Road. The left-back corner of the home was showing smoke and flames when crews arrived. They attacked the bulk of the fire from inside the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire...
accesswdun.com
Hope for Hall hopes to bring inclusivity to Hall County playgrounds
Hope is coming to Hall County's elementary school playgrounds. Non–profit organization Hope for Hall is teaming up with Hall County to help fundraise in order to bring inclusive playgrounds to elementary schools in the Hall County school system. There are over 3,500 students enrolled in the Hall County school...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
accesswdun.com
Daniel Eugene Cornell
Mr. Daniel Eugene Cornell, 84, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 following an extended illness. No services are scheduled at this time. Born on April 30, 1938 in White County, GA, he was the son of the late William Henry and Martha Ann Allison Cornell. He was retired from AT&T where he was an engineer. Mr. Cornell was a proud Veteran who served his country in the United States Army. He was of the Methodist faith.
Gridlock Guy: Astonishing I-985 plane landing could have gone so much worse
Imagine driving home on a Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. You have just driven through the normal merging zone in Suwanee on I-85/n...
accesswdun.com
Francis "Frank" Rizzo
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Francis “Frank” Rizzo, age 74 of Pendergrass, Georgia who entered rest Sunday, January 29, 2023. Mr. Rizzo was born in Dover, New Jersey the son of the late Evelyn Soucie Porter. Mr. Rizzo was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was retired from Parsippany Troy Hills Township in New Jersey.
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident
A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
accesswdun.com
Lai Chun Tang
Lai Chun Tang, age 97, of Cornelia and Duluth, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Born in China on August 18, 1925, Lai Chun immigrated to the USA in 1991. She was part owner of the Bamboo House restaurants of Cornelia and Toccoa. She was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed playing mahjong with her family.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested after allegedly setting man's possessions on fire
A Gainesville woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly set fire to a man's possessions in the yard of a home on Elrod Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jaimie Mikayla Arnold, 31, burned more than $4,000 worth of the victim's personal belongings in her yard. Deputies responded...
FOX Carolina
Coroner investigating after man found dead inside Elbert Co. home
ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Coroner’s Office said investigation is underway after a man was found dead as a result of violence on Jan. 27. The coroner said the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:21 p.m. for an unresponsive person at an address along Hester Road. Upon arrival, deputies requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in further investigating this incident.
