Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
Rochester woman found in snowbank for 2nd time in a week after another apparent overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 42-year-old Rochester woman was found in a snowbank for the second time in a week after another apparent overdose. Police said the woman was found in a snowbank in the 800 block of 16th St. SE. on Saturday. The woman was unconscious and responded after she...
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
Winona Man Arrested for Domestic Assault and Other Charges
(KWNO)- Yesterday Morning, around 10:45 a.m. Winona Police received a report of a domestic assault that occurred two days prior on the 27th. The victim, a female, stated that a verbal argument started with the assailant on the 27th, that followed with the assailant, Terrell Watkins, 34 of Winona, punching the victim in the mouth.
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
Austin man injured in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Friday afternoon
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Toyota Tundra being driven by 61-year old Nestor Castro of Austin was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 2:14 p.m. Friday afternoon when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near the Elkton exit in Marshall Township.
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
Law Enforcement Log
2:25 a.m. 38-Year old Marcos Nahuath cited No Minnesota Driver’s License. 8:03 a.m. 27-Year old Oscar Delossantos Jr arrested on local warrants and 30-Year old Mariah Curnow arrested for resisting arrest and a number of outstanding warrants. 8:35 a.m. Four Juvenile’s at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig...
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
Inmate Charged in Drug Death of Rochester Woman Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate accused of selling a Rochester woman the drugs that led to her overdose death made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday morning. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 44-year-old Sean Alexander with third-degree murder last October after an investigation found he allegedly...
Gorgeous Rochester Home in Kutzky Park Featured on ‘For The Love Of Old Homes’ (PHOTOS)
Rochester, Minnesota might have a lot of fancy buildings in the downtown area but around those are some amazing homes built in the early 1900s...and a few that are even older! But one home built in the 1930s is extra special because it was featured on For The Love Of Old Houses, a Facebook group with over 3 million people.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
Three Albert Lea bars failed holiday alcohol checks
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea bar staffers appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of providing liquor to persons under 21. The staffers work at Eddie’s Bar, the Elbow Room, and Trumbles 2, according to court documents. According to court documents, the three women all...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
